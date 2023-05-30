Orlando John and Hollywood Legend Lawrence Bender to Unveil a Must-Watch Avicii Documentary on the life of Ash Pournouri

Orlando John Productions, the esteemed talent management company with an impressive portfolio in the entertainment industry, has unveiled its plans to produce an eye-opening documentary on the life of the enigmatic Ash Pournouri, the mastermind behind the meteoric rise of some of the music industry’s biggest names.

In a bid to create a gripping and unforgettable experience for the viewers, Orlando John has secured a partnership with none other than Hollywood powerhouse Lawrence Bender. This alliance is expected to elevate the production quality of the documentary, creating a unique fusion of entertainment and storytelling that will leave audiences captivated. The documentary will feature exclusive content, including unreleased footage and music that has never been made available to the public before.

Co-directed by Orlando John and Jonas Trukanas, The documentary will delve into the life of Ash Pournouri, who, despite exiting the music industry in 2016, has left a lasting impression on the world. The upcoming film will extensively highlight his remarkable and inspiring music journey, exceptional songwriting contributions, notable philanthropic initiatives, and chronicle his highly successful collaboration with Spotify founder Daniel Ek in creating the highly acclaimed two-day creative thought-leadership summit, Brilliant Minds, which aimed to showcase Sweden and its values to the entire world.

“Avicii changed the music industry. People think they know the story, but they have really no clue as to what actually happened”, said John. “I feel a profound responsibility to ensure that it’s told accurately and objectively. This documentary will give the audiences a deeper understanding of the brand that left an indelible mark on music and culture.”

Further, the director will delve into the impressive career of Ash Pournouri, who has undoubtedly made a name for himself as a serial entrepreneur and investor since leaving the music industry. It will explore his crucial role in various ventures, including the largest coworking space in the Nordics, the world’s largest venture studio/incubator, his impact endeavours as well as the other impressive unicorn startups like Bolt, Audius, Triller, Mind Medicine and EnergyX.

With the expertise of Lawrence Bender, whose films like Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds has been honored with 36 Academy award nominations and 9 wins, audiences can expect a masterfully crafted documentary that illuminates the extraordinary life of Ash Pournouri.

“What got me excited was not just the story of Avicii, but also the take Orlando had as a director. It’s that take that’s going to make this eye-opening,” said Bender.

As the buzz around this documentary continues to grow, it is evident that the partnership between Orlando John and Lawrence Bender is poised to be a major deal in the movie and documentary world. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to generate significant interest and anticipation from fans and critics alike.

“We are also turning to the public and fans to ask for contributions before, during, around and after the Avicii days, whatever they may be,” added John. “We welcome videos, pictures or anything else they find valuable to tell a truthful and objective story here, and will of course respect sources to remain anonymous if they require us to.”

Orlando John Production is a leading talent management company dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting world-class talents in the entertainment industry. With an extensive portfolio of artists, actors, and influencers, the company has a proven track record of success and innovation in the global entertainment landscape.