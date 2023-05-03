Hudson Envelope of New Jersey appoints Angela Jensen as Vice President of eCommerce, DTC.

Hudson Envelope of NJ LLC has announced that Angela Jensen has been appointed Vice President of eCommerce, DTC. Jensen will work to accelerate and improve the digital experience across the company’s portfolio and strengthen the overall marketing strategy for all brands – JAMPaper.com , Envelopes.com and Folders.com

Jensen joins Hudson Envelope after serving as Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Sales at Charlotte’s Web, where she developed marketing, sales, and customer service strategies targeting customer acquisition and retention for charlottesweb.com. Prior to her role at Charlotte’s Web, Jensen was a strategy consultant at VaynerCommerce, leading various digital transformations and optimizing consumer experiences for online sales growth.

“Angela’s expertise in marketing, consumer experience and e-commerce will aid in a new era of innovation for the Hudson Envelope brands,” says Andrew Jacobs, CEO of Hudson Envelope of NJ LLC. “With extensive knowledge and proven success in a diverse range of industries, Angela is a strategic hands-on leader with a proven ability to transform, mentor and manage successful teams. I am extremely excited to announce the appointment of this well-rounded and experienced leader.”

Jensen began her career in retail merchandising as a buyer for Macy’s where she focused on in-store assortments, pricing, and marketing strategies. Her career soon pivoted when she noticed a change in consumer behavior to researching and purchasing products online. Shortly thereafter, she found herself focused on building and growing various eCommerce and omni-channel businesses, serving clients in healthcare, cosmetics, fashion, technology, food, and beverage industries.

“Hudson Envelope is at a unique moment in its digital transformation journey. The new and improved customizable technology and the team’s growth mindset has me excited, and I’m honored to be able to contribute to the organization’s future success.” said Jensen.

Hudson Envelope of New Jersey LLC (JAM BNC) is a collection of leading eCommerce businesses specializing in customized products for businesses, organizations, and consumers worldwide. The brands have category killer domain names that drive brand recognition and credibility within their categories. Backed by private equity firm TZP Group and led by CEO Andrew Jacobs, JAM BNC brands focus on customized products and have a shared e-commerce platform that powers a multi-brand shopping experience, a core marketing engine and shared back-office operations.

To learn more visit: Envelopes.com, Folders.com & JAMPaper.com