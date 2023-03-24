DigiShares Signs with Oasis Pro Markets LLC for Seconday Trading Capabilities

Today, DigiShares is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Oasis Pro Markets LLC, an SEC registered Alternative Trading System (“ATS”), to offer secondary trading capabilities for future security token offerings in accordance with applicable regulatory restrictions.

Oasis Pro Markets has developed a US-regulated ATS authorized to allow subscribers to trade digital (“blockchain”) securities and make payment for those digital securities in digital cash (i.e. stable coins) or fiat.

Typically, investments in start-ups tend to be illiquid, i.e. investors may not be able to sell their shares easily. Unless there is an Initial Public Offering or an acquisition, other options for exit may be burdened with high intermediation fees and archaic processes. This leads to sellers having to settle for a lower price than what their shares are actually worth (the “illiquidity discount”).

By working with Oasis Pro Markets LLC, DigiShares private company shareholders will have the potential opportunity to seek liquidity through a regulated trading venue.

DigiShares has recently launched a capital raise under Reg D and Reg S, in the form of a Security Token Offering, available to investors outside the U.S. and accredited investors within the U.S. The DIGI tokens, which were minted on Ethereum and will be distributed to investors, represent preferred equity shares in DigiShares’ Delaware corporation. The DIGI tokens will be listed on Oasis Pro Markets once the one-year regulatory lock-up period has ended. For this listing, DigiShares will be acting as its own digital Transfer Agent.

Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares: “We look forward to working with Oasis Pro Markets to provide a pathway to potential liquidity for our investors. We view Oasis Pro Markets as an important company in our ecosystem on many different projects involving our own clients in the Real-World Assets space.”

Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets: “We view DigiShares as a leading player in the blockchain space. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to continued collaboration as we grow the security token ecosystem together.”

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real world assets, combining smart contract creation, investor onboarding, cap table management, and peer-to-peer trading in an end-to-end solution. With DigiShares, real asset owners and fund managers can automate processes, more easily fractionalize ownership and democratize access, and increase liquidity. DigiShares is registered as a Transfer Agent in the U.S.

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance, “DeFi.” Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS (“OATSPRO”) to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.

OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep fintech industry and regulation experience, Oasis Pro is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.