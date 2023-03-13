ProMIS Neurosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for PMN310 at AD/PD 2023

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that new preclinical data for ProMIS’ lead candidate for AD, PMN310, will be presented as a virtual short oral poster presentation at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD 2023) to be held on March 28-April 1, 2023 virtually and in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Presentation Details:

Title: Differentiation of PMN310 from Other Amyloid-Beta-Directed Antibodies: Ability to Selectively Target Toxic Brain Oligomers Despite Competing Monomers and Plaque

The virtual poster (P0214) will be available during the AD/PD 2023 medical conference starting March 28, 2023 and available on ProMIS’ website.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

www.promisneurosciences.com