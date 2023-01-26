Storyclash is revolutionizing Influencer Marketing with OpenAI

With ChatGPT, Jasper & Co, AI tools are shaking up nearly every area of the marketing industry. And now, influencer marketing is having its moment. Linz-based influencer marketing platform Storyclash makes it easier than ever before to find the perfect influencers on Instagram and TikTok with the power of AI.

Storyclash has added groundbreaking AI capabilities to its main platform, allowing their users to search for brand-fit creators in new and unique ways. Gone are the days of manually sifting through countless Instagram profiles, or using tools that rely on basic demographic data. With Storyclash, marketers can simply describe the kind of content they have in mind for their campaigns, and let the tool work its magic. For the first time ever, users can describe the type of aesthetics, style or setting of any Influencer content to receive the best-fitting results.

To celebrate this new technology and make it available to the general public, Storyclash launched Storyclash.ai, a free tool that showcases the AI- powered results by using natural language.

How do Storyclash’s AI capabilities work?

Storyclash is using a Machine Learning Model developed by Open AI to analyze, index, and search through billions of images. OpenAI enables Storyclash to translate users’ natural language search queries into visual search results. With this approach, it’s possible for the first time ever to use Instagram as an image similarity search engine and get mind-blowing results.

In addition to text-to-image search, Storyclash has added image-to-image search capabilities, enabling marketers to find lookalike images without any additional keywords or hashtags. Brands can find exactly what they’re looking for, without being restricted to content where the creator has used the exact same words to describe the content.

The benefits of AI for Influencer Discovery are endless:

Ensure authenticity and drive better business results.

The best influencers are those who already create engaging, relevant content while sharing the same values with the brand. They know what resonates with their followers and aligns with a brand’s message because they’re already doing it. Storyclash’s unique AI-driven, content-first approach makes it easier than ever before to find them.

Meet specific requirements for creative campaigns.

What happens when a marketer is looking for a curly redhead, a pregnant influencer, or a coffee lover? Other tools use wide categories – like luxury, beauty, or pets, so finding suitable influencers would take hours. With Storyclash.ai, marketers can easily find creators with the right aesthetics and style.

Save time and effort

Marketers no longer have to manually sift through countless Instagram profiles to find perfect influencers for their brand. Our AI tool does the work for you, making the influencer discovery process quick and easy.

The future of the influencer marketing industry

With 300 million creators worldwide, finding authentic, brand-fit creators from this vast pool is a significant challenge for brands. Storyclash, that counts Vodafone, Kaufland, KoRo, Shiseido, VW and Babor among its client base, is confident that this new development will be game-changing for the influencer marketing industry.

“We’re excited to introduce our AI capabilities to the market and revolutionize the way brands discover influencers,” said Andreas Gutzelnig, CEO of Storyclash. “We believe that this tool will change the game for influencer marketing, making it faster, more efficient, and more effective for brands to connect with the right influencers for their campaigns.”