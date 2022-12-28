TERRA BALCANICA DUALLY LISTS ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA) is pleased to announce that it became dually listed issuer on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of the 23rd of December 2022.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Terra has become a dual-listed company by commencing trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the code “UB1”. The FSE listing enlarges the Company’s investor reach and increases its exposure to European markets at a crucial time in its development.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, comments: “In line with our growth strategy, we are pleased to have listed on the FSE to broaden our stakeholder engagement on the continent where explore for critically needed metals. We look forward to expanding our network of stakeholders and welcome new retail as well as institutional investors to our Company while we advance polymetallic exploration across the Balkans.”

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licences in southern Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

http://www.terrabresources.com