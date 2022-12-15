Geostrategy.rs: the analysis of the root causes of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine

Dan Kovalik, international lawyer, and an expert of the Geostrategy.rs, has recently visited Donetsk, and presents the analysis of root causes of the conflict

Dan Kovalik, international lawyer, professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and an expert of the Center for Geopolitical Studies (www.geostrategy.rs), has recently visited Donetsk, and is reporting on the root causes of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The analysis was exclusively published by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette (Pennsylvania). It presents Dan’s understanding of the ongoing conflict as perceived by the citizens of the war zone suffering continuous shellings. The insights of a university professor with extensive conflict area experience provide food for thought and analysis of the confrontation in Eastern Ukraine.

“I am not trying to convince the reader that the Russian intervention was justified, or that Russia’s own misdeeds should be excused. It is my hope that if this reality is taken into account, our leaders will work towards a negotiated settlement of the conflict rather than spending more billions of dollars on the hopes of a total victory which is neither possible nor desirable” – Kovalik says.

Kovalik starts his analysis describing the events of 2014 before Russia’s intervention, when the conflict had been between the people of Eastern Ukraine and the government in Kyiv and talks about the role of the external actors, including international organizations as well as about the forgotten victims of the clashes between the East and the West in Ukraine.

Daniel Kovalik teaches international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He is the author of “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia”.

Article in Pittsburgh Post Gazette https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/Op-Ed/2022/11/30/maiden-azov-battalion-neonazi-donetsk-luhansk/stories/202212010013

Geostrategy.rs repost and comments: https://geostrategy.rs/en/geopolitics/1174-dan-kovalik-eastern-ukraine-had-good-reason-to-join-russia-after-kyiv-s-aggression