DEAR SANTA: Santa Claus’ Main Post Office in Finland reveals children’s most wished for items in 2022

Kicking off the festive season, Santa Claus’ Main Post Office in Rovaniemi, Finland with Posti, Finland’s postal service, has analysed hundreds of letters written to Santa Claus from children and adults across the world. Santa Claus’ letter data reveal that the top Christmas wishes are family, health, and happiness, rather than electronics and toys.

Every year, over half a million letters arrive at Santa Claus’ Main Post Office, Finland’s northernmost post office located in The Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi – the official hometown of Santa Claus. Up to 30,000 letters arrive daily in the lead up to Christmas. Over the years Santa Claus has received over 20 million letters from 200 countries.

The young and the young at heart, mostly between the ages of 8 to 25, write to Father Christmas opening their hearts asking for a range of items from the latest toys to world peace. In 2022, letter data indicated the three main themes were: health, family and being together.

“Analysing the letters highlighted the emotional reality about the world we live in and proved that our loved ones and little things like being together are what matter most,” said Jenni Ihatsu, Brand and Marketing Director of Posti. “In a time marked by a pandemic, civil unrest and climate threats, it seemed important to raise these issues and to remind ourselves that wherever we are, our emotions and wishes are very similar.”

Letters arrive to Santa Claus’ Main Post Office year-round for Santa and his elves. Those looking to dive deep into the Christmas spirit can visit the post office, meet with the elves and even write their letters to hand deliver.

“Reading letters to Santa is one of the best parts of our job. We love bringing joy to people around the world and it’s fascinating to see what people ask for,” said Katja Tervonen, Chief Elf of Santa Claus’ Main Post Office. “Over recent times letters have been less materialistic, focussing more on togetherness, family and happiness. Which is what the Christmas season is all about.”

The most common themes raised in the Christmas letters to Santa Claus included:

Family

Health

Christmas

Being together

Hurry

Rudolph the Reindeer

I believe in Santa

Does Santa exist?

Christmas gift wish

Please write back

Finland

Pandemic

Snow

Elves

Letters not only requested items, but also expressed a care for Santa Claus himself – sending well wishes for him and his reindeer, ensuring the team were getting enough rest and promising cookies and carrots on Christmas Eve. Another question that came up in multiple letters was the age-old – “Santa, are you real?”

Eager letter writers can receive a response from the big man himself by enclosing their mailing address in their letter. Santa Claus’ Main Post Office send over 10,000 responses every year.

Data compiled from analysis of letters to Santa Claus from 23 countries.

How to write to Santa Claus: Simply write down your wishes and send in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, Santa’s Main Post Office, Rovaniemi, Finland.