The European announces its 2022 awards

The European continues to acknowledge businesses that have been able to weather the storm and boost the economy in a variety of sectors despite more global challenges such as climate change and social responsibility.

Major sectors such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Investment, and regional development in areas such as central and & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia have been acknowledged. These companies and individuals have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.

The winners are:

101FINANCIAL.APP

Best online investment APP Asia 2

Best Brokerage services For Beginners – Asia

ActivTrades

Best Trading Conditions 2022

ActivTrades

Most Reliable and Transparent Broker 2022

Area de Inversion

Best Trading Academy- Europe

AsiaPay

Fastest Growing payment solutions company – Asia

AsiaPay

Best digital payments solutions platform – Asia

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco Finantia

Best Private Bank – Portugal

Banque Du Caire

Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt

Banque Du Caire

Best Fixed Income Banking provider – Egypt

Banque Du Caire

Foreign Exchange Banking provider – Egypt

Banque Du Caire

Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt

Bank of China Macau Branch

Best Bank – Macau



Bank of China Macau Branch

Best Bank for Cash Management



Bank of China Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank – Macau



Bank of China Macau Branch

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau

Bank of Industry

Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan

Bank of Industry

Best SME partner Bank – Nigeria

Banque Misr

Fixed Income Banking Provider – MENA

Banque Misr

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA

Banque Misr

Foreign Exchange Liquidity Provider – MENA

Banque Misr

Liquidity Management Provider – MENA

Banque Misr

Treasury Management Bank – MENA

BNF Bank

Bank of the year – Malta

BNF Bank

Most innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Malta

CIBC First Caribbean

Best Digital Transformation Bank 2022

CIFI

Cesar Cañedo-Argüelles, CIFI- CEO of The Year, Sustainable Development – Panama (Global Sustainability and ESG Awards x2)

CIFI

Best ESG Infrastructure Finance Team – LATAM (Global Sustainability and ESG Awards

CINDE

Best FDI Impact Performance – Latin America

CINDE

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America

CINDE

Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation – Latin America

Coyol

Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America



Coyol

Latin America Free Zone of the Year- Latin America



Coyol

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

Davivienda Corredores

Brokerage Firm of the Year – Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Colombia

ECCELSA Aviation

Best European FBO – Italy

ECCELSA Aviation

Best FBO private Brand Italy

EGM Securities

Best Trading Education provider 2022

Equiti Brokerage Seychelles

Best online Broker for Cryptocurrency CFDs 2022

Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers

Most Trusted Forex Broker MENA 2022

Grupo Maroliv

Best CEO in the sustainability, logistics and seafood industry

Grupo Maroliv

Best ESG – Responsible diversified group leadership

HFM

Best Forex Broker- Global



IDFC FIRST Bank

Most Harmonious Merger Award – MD & CEO – India

IDFC FIRST Bank

Social Impact Bank of the Year – India

IDFC FIRST Bank

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – India

Interadvice Anstalt

Most Sustainable Trust Services Partner – Liechtenstein

KASIKORNBANK

Best corporate Social Responsible Bank – Thailand

KASIKORNBANK

Most ESG responsible Banking Service – Thailand

KASIKORNBANK

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Thailand

KASIKORNBANK

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Thailand



Kathrein Privatbank AG

Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner- Austria – Global Sustainability and ESG Awards

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

Kohle Capital

Best Commodities Trading Platform Asia 2022

Kohle Capital

Most Secured Trading Platform Partner Asia 2022

Old Mutual Investment Group

Best Sustainable African Investment Manager 2022

Pacific Risk Advisor

Company of the year Asia ESG & Risk Advisor Services 2022

Mr James Pearson ESG CEO Of the Year Asia 2022

Resource Group

Best Digital Business Transformation CEO & Technology CEO of the Year- MENA

Resource Group

Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year- MENA

SeaBank

Best Retail Bank Vietnam

Toledo Capital AG

Best Boutique Wealth Management Family Office – Switzerland

UnionBank of the Philippines

Best Bank in the Philippines- Philippines

UnionBank of the Philippines

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program – Southeast Asia

UnionBank of the Philippines

Most Influential CEO of the Year- Philippines

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)

Mr. Mark Mabhudhu, Best CEO in The Sustainable Mining Industry- Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)

Best ESG-Responsible Mining Company- Zimbabwe

Vantage Markets

Best CFD Trading 2022

Vantage Markets

Best Cryptocurrency trading 2022

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc

Best Integrated Property Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development – Philippines



Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc

Best Residential and Commercial Real Estate Brand- Philippines

VM Group

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Jamaica 2022

VM Group

Best Sustainable Caribbean Investment Manager 2022

VM Group

Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Jamaica 2022