The European announces its 2022 awards

The European continues to acknowledge businesses that have been able to weather the storm and boost the economy in a variety of sectors despite more global challenges such as climate change and social responsibility.

 

Major sectors such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Investment, and regional development in areas such as central and & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia have been acknowledged. These companies and individuals have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

 

The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.

 

The winners are:

 

101FINANCIAL.APP

 

Best online investment APP Asia 2

 

Best Brokerage services For Beginners – Asia

 

ActivTrades

Best Trading Conditions 2022

 

ActivTrades

Most Reliable and Transparent Broker 2022

 

Area de Inversion 

Best Trading Academy- Europe 

 

AsiaPay

Fastest Growing payment solutions company – Asia

 

AsiaPay

Best digital payments solutions platform – Asia

 

Banco de Chile 

Bank of the Year – Chile  

 

Banco de Chile 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile 

 

Banco de Chile 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile 

 

Banco Finantia

Best Private Bank – Portugal

 

Banque Du Caire

Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt

 

Banque Du Caire

Best Fixed Income Banking provider – Egypt

 

Banque Du Caire

Foreign Exchange Banking provider – Egypt

 

Banque Du Caire

Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt

 

Bank of China Macau Branch   
Best Bank – Macau 

 
Bank of China Macau Branch   
Best Bank for Cash Management    

 
Bank of China Macau Branch  
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau  

 
Bank of China Macau Branch  
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau 

 

Bank of Industry 

Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan 

 

Bank of Industry 

Best SME partner Bank – Nigeria 

 

Banque Misr 

Fixed Income Banking Provider – MENA  

 

Banque Misr  

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA  

 

Banque Misr 

Foreign Exchange Liquidity Provider – MENA  

 

Banque Misr  

Liquidity Management Provider – MENA  

 

Banque Misr 

Treasury Management Bank – MENA  

 

BNF Bank 

Bank of the year – Malta 

 

BNF Bank 

Most innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Malta 

 

CIBC First Caribbean

Best Digital Transformation Bank 2022

 

CIFI 
Cesar Cañedo-Argüelles, CIFI- CEO of The Year, Sustainable Development – Panama (Global Sustainability and ESG Awards x2) 

 

CIFI 

Best ESG Infrastructure Finance Team – LATAM (Global Sustainability and ESG Awards  

 

CINDE 

Best FDI Impact Performance – Latin America  

 

CINDE 

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America  

 

CINDE 

Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation – Latin America 

 

Coyol 
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America 

 
Coyol 
Latin America Free Zone of the Year- Latin America  

 
Coyol 
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America  

 

Davivienda Corredores 

Brokerage Firm of the Year – Colombia  

 

Davivienda Corredores 

Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia 

 

Davivienda Corredores 

Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Colombia 

 

ECCELSA Aviation

Best European FBO – Italy

 

ECCELSA Aviation

Best FBO private Brand Italy

 

EGM Securities

Best Trading Education provider 2022

 

Equiti Brokerage Seychelles

Best online Broker for Cryptocurrency CFDs 2022

 

Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers

Most Trusted Forex Broker MENA 2022

 

Grupo Maroliv

Best CEO in the sustainability, logistics and seafood industry

 

Grupo Maroliv

Best ESG – Responsible diversified group leadership

 

HFM 
Best Forex Broker- Global  
 

IDFC FIRST Bank 

Most Harmonious Merger Award – MD & CEO – India 

 

IDFC FIRST Bank 

Social Impact Bank of the Year – India 

 

IDFC FIRST Bank 

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – India 

 

Interadvice Anstalt  
Most Sustainable Trust Services Partner – Liechtenstein  

 

KASIKORNBANK  

Best corporate Social Responsible Bank – Thailand 

 

KASIKORNBANK 

Most ESG responsible Banking Service – Thailand 

 

KASIKORNBANK 

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Thailand 

 

KASIKORNBANK 

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Thailand 

 
Kathrein Privatbank AG 
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner- Austria – Global Sustainability and ESG Awards

 

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds  

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa 

 

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds  

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa 

 

Kohle Capital

Best Commodities Trading Platform Asia 2022

 

Kohle Capital

Most Secured Trading Platform Partner Asia 2022

 

Old Mutual Investment Group
Best Sustainable African Investment Manager 2022

 

Pacific Risk Advisor

Company of the year Asia ESG & Risk Advisor Services 2022

Mr James Pearson ESG CEO Of the Year Asia 2022

 

Resource Group 

Best Digital Business Transformation CEO & Technology CEO of the Year- MENA 

 

Resource Group 
Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year- MENA 

 

SeaBank 

Best Retail Bank Vietnam 

 

Toledo Capital AG 

Best Boutique Wealth Management Family Office – Switzerland 

 

UnionBank of the Philippines 

Best Bank in the Philippines- Philippines  

 

UnionBank of the Philippines 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program – Southeast Asia 

 

UnionBank of the Philippines 

Most Influential CEO of the Year- Philippines  

 

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)  

Mr. Mark Mabhudhu, Best CEO in The Sustainable Mining Industry- Zimbabwe 

 

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) 

Best ESG-Responsible Mining Company- Zimbabwe  

 

Vantage Markets  

Best CFD Trading 2022 

 

Vantage Markets 

Best Cryptocurrency trading 2022 

 

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc 

Best Integrated Property Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development – Philippines 

 
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc 

Best Residential and Commercial Real Estate Brand- Philippines  

 

VM Group

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Jamaica 2022

 

VM Group

Best Sustainable Caribbean Investment Manager 2022

 

VM Group

Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Jamaica 2022

