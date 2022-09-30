World’s Leading AI Drone Learning Platform Launched with Free Access

COPTRZ Ltd, have launched their new drone learning experience platform (LXP) platform COPTRZ ACADEMY. COPTRZ claim that this is the leading platform of its type anywhere in the World.

Designed for lifelong learning of anyone involved in unmanned technology be it pilots / operators, managers or technicians. The new platform has been the result of two years of development work and a six figure investment to achieve an AI driven system that provides bespoke learning experiences.

The COPTRZ ACADEMY platform hosts over 600 courses and as well as drone pilot courses, application specific courses and drone specific courses are also included. Allied to this there are an array of courses for associated skills, such as: data handling; health & safety; project management & business start-up courses. “When it comes to new growing businesses in the drone sector we’ve often found that there’s a lack of resources to help entrepreneurs in this sector with finance, marketing & sales pitching as examples of skills-gaps.” Commented Steve Coulson Co-founder & CCO of COPTRZ. “We’ve amalgamated this with drone courses for entrepreneurs as well as related management disciplines for those in larger organisations.” Steve added.

As well as courses the platform allows students to rate their current skills levels in different disciplines and the level they would like to attain. This in turn links to AI that creates unique learner journeys from content both on and off the platform.

To help stimulate the market for drones Coptrz are making basic access free to everyone so individuals & organisations can start to use content immediately. The sign up page is https://www.coptrzacademy-usp.io/

Many of the Continuous Personal Development (CPD) courses carry CPD credits and are CPD Association certified, with exams so that organisations can benchmark knowledge their people have on that particular subject.

The system is designed so that it has the flexibility to be used by any type of organisation who can use the white label option to brand the platform for their people and have full access to measurement and management dashboards. In addition training companies anywhere in the world can use the white label option to create a revenue generating platform with the option to author their own courses specific to geographies or sectors.