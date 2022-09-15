Waterdog Computer Works Acquires ITCadence in Business Expansion

Waterdog Computer Works, an experienced and innovative technology services company, announced their acquisition of Managed Service Provider group, ITCadence, in order to expand their business and double client services, security, and solutions. ITCadence previously provided consulting services and technology needs to small and medium business organizations since 2012.

Founded in 2002, Waterdog offers 20 years of experience in delivering quality IT services to a wide variety of SMB companies requiring ongoing technology support. Owner and CEO, Fred Robinson’s objective is to provide industry knowledge, energy, technical skills, and expertise to develop long-term and effective partnerships with each client.

“With the addition of ITCadence and its employees, we can offer more services to our clients,” said Robinson. “We will have more support options available than currently and can now provide advanced cloud services. In today’s environment, Cybersecurity is of paramount importance, and with the addition of the security expertise of ITCadence, we can now expand our security offerings to our clients. The possibilities are endless as we go forward with the combined companies.”

Encapsuling identical philosophies regarding customer service and providing technology solutions to customers, the synergy merge of Waterdog and ITCadence aims to capitalize on this and enhance customer service through doubling the number of technicians available to service requests efficiently, as well as the addition of more administrative personnel to help with scheduling and customer service.This acquisition permits Waterdog to be more onsite, as well as more project focused due to the obtainment of ITCadence’s employees.

Waterdog also plans to keep the ITCadence products that provide the best solution for customers and mesh other products with current Waterdog technologies for the most efficient product offerings, enhancing end user experience and ensuring security strength of all devices at best possible uptime.

“With the acquisition of ITCadence, we are now better situated for the growth that I anticipate will happen. I am very excited to have the capacity to grow the company, offer new security products, and take Waterdog to the next level,” says Robinson. “The possibilities are endless as we go forward with the combined companies.”

Waterdog is a leading provider of commercial technology services, celebrating 20-plus years of professional IT support, offering experience in cyber security solutions, IT help desk support, voice over IP, managed IT services, cloud backup and disaster recovery, and Microsoft Office 365 setup and support. Its corporate office is based in Devon, PA and the company services Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Bucks counties.

