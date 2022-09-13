SyncMo’s Real-Time Video Sync Technology Takes Sex Toys to the Next Level

SyncMo’s revolutionary technology enables sex toy users to feel the movement in ANY live or recorded video as they watch it. They’ll enjoy the action on their screens, feel the pleasure, fun and sexual wellness benefits simultaneously.

Developed by a passionate team with years of experience in software development and the interactive toy market, SyncMo tracks and processes the movement in any video and then synchronizes it to connected sex toys. When toys are paired with SyncMo, the toy and video come together in real-time, seamlessly and in perfect harmony. Users are fully immersed in the video they are watching.

SyncMo’s technology does not require special pre-analysed videos or video scripts as the video motion detection and toy sync is processed in real time as users watch any online video. “The SyncMo team is thrilled to introduce such an exciting product to the market,” says SyncMo’s Founder and CEO, Andy J. Smith. “SyncMo is unique in that it’s compatible with ALL online videos in real-time, regardless of whether they’re pre-recorded video’s or live streams,” he adds.

SyncMo supports interactive adult sex toys from most major brands www.sync-mo.com/supported-toys/

To take advantage of SyncMo, users can download and install the SyncMo Browser and Motion Tracking Software on their MacOs device, and treat themselves to the pleasure and satisfaction they deserve. For WindowsOS users can sign up for early access to the Windows version available soon www.sync-mo.com/windows/

SyncMo is about to change the sex toy industry with its immersive technology that allows sex toy users to feel the movement of any live or pre-recorded video they watch. It syncs with sex toys from the leading brands and enables users to experience the action on their screens firsthand.

www.sync-mo.com