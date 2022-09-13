Engineering, construction and Infrastructure excellence celebrated as the FIDIC Project Awards for 2022 are unveiled at glittering event in Geneva

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the winners of its prestigious Project Awards for 2022 at a glittering gala dinner event held in Geneva on 12 September 2022.

Winners of the awards, which showcase, reward and highlight the achievements and successes of consulting engineering member firms and their clients across the globe and the important impact their construction and infrastructure projects have on social, economic and environmental quality of life around the world, were unveiled at the sold-out event which was a key part of the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference programme.

From a shortlist of 28 projects, the judging panel of former FIDIC presidents chose three winners, for small, medium and large projects and awarded six highly commended prizes. The judges stressed that this year’s awards demonstrated the shift and importance of the infrastructure sector in the delivery of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and net zero, with all the shortlisted projects covering not one, but all of the 17 SDGs goals across a significant range of project values.

The full list of winners and highly commended projects is detailed below together with the client and engineering consultants involved in the project.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Sustainable land management in Somaliland in Somalia.

Client: Ministry of Agricultural Development​. Engineer: CES Consulting Engineers Salzgitter.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium)

Viaduct V3 of the Duplication of the Tamoios Highway in Brazil

Client: Construtora Queiroz Galvão. Engineer: Engecorps Engenharia, part of Grupo TYPSA.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Chongqing Rail Transit Loop Line in China.

Client: Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) Co. Engineer: Chongqing Rail Transit Design and Research Institute Co, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Rail Transit Design and Research Institute.

Highly Commended – Transportation: Airports

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport construction project in China.

Client: China Airport Planning and Design Institute Co. Engineer: China Airport Planning and Design Institute Co.

Highly Commended – Energy and Power: Renewables

Wudongde Hydropower Station in China.

Client: Three Gorges Jinsha River Yunchuan Hydropower Development Co. Engineer: Changjiang Survey, Planning, Design and Research Co.

Highly Commended – Transportation Buildings: Rehabilitation

Moynihan Train Hall in the United States.

Client: New York State Empire State Development​. Engineer: Severud Associates Consulting Engineers.

Highly Commended – Education Buildings: Healthcare

Monash University’s Woodside Building for Technology and Design in Australia.

Client: Monash University. Engineer: Aurecon.

Highly Commended – Transportation: Tunnels

Atal Tunnel in India.

Client: Border Roads Organisation. Engineer: Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats.

Highly Commended – Water Resources: Endangered Species

Pettit Lake Creek Weir in the USA.

Client: Shoshone Bannock Tribes​. Engineer: HDR and Jason Hill.

Commenting on the results of the awards, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “The winning and highly commended projects this year were chosen from an international selection of projects drawn from China, USA, Australia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Brazil, France, India, Mongolia, Somalia and Vietnam from the small to the very large.

“The strength of this year’s winners is a testament to the enduring excellence of the work of consulting engineers and the value that our industry brings to society by delivering excellent construction and infrastructure projects that transform people’s lives. Congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects. The competition was strong this year and all our successful projects should be proud of their achievement.”

** Images of winning projects attached along with a photo of FIDIC president Tony Barry speaking at the FIDIC Awards Gala Dinner event in Geneva on 12 September 2022.**

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Judging panel for 2022 FIDIC Project Awards

The following FIDIC past presidents were members of the judging panel for this year’s awards.

William Howard, Chair, (USA).

Alain Bentéjac (France).

Jae-Wan Lee (Republic of Korea).

Richard Kell (Australia).

Jorge Diaz Padilla (Mexico).

John Boyd (Canada).

Geoff French (United Kingdom).

Gregs Thomopulos (USA).

Eigil Steen Pedersen (Denmark).