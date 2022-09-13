Arini Selects Quantifi to Support its Advanced Credit Strategies using Python

Quantifi, a leading provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, today announced it has been selected by Arini Capital (“Arini”) to support its more complex credit instruments. Founded by Hamza Lemssouguer in 2021, Arini is a specialised alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver uncorrelated, absolute returns through a fundamental and opportunistic approach to credit investing.

Hedge funds face a rapidly changing operating environment in which key drivers ­– including regulation, market structure and investor behaviour – have a profound effect on risk management and its technology. To thrive, firms need to harness the latest technology. Following a rigorous selection process, Arini selected Quantifi to run risk, structure trades and perform stress tests and scenario analysis for its structured credit strategy.

Jeysson Abergel, head of trading and macro strategy at Arini, commented: “We selected Quantifi because of its deep understanding of the structured credit market. With Quantifi, we have access to market-leading analytics that are flexible and scalable.”

For investment managers, Quantifi delivers cross-asset trading, front-to-back operations, position management, enterprise risk management and regulatory reporting, all on an integrated platform. As well as supporting the key regulatory requirements, Quantifi applies the latest technology innovations to provide new levels of usability, flexibility and ease of integration. This translates into dramatically lower time to market, lower total cost of ownership and significant improvements in operational efficiency.

“We’re delighted to welcome Arini to our growing investment management community. Given the complexity of structured credit, we have seen several investment managers make the move to Quantifi,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi. “We have invested significant resources into data science technologies and analytics. A key focus for Quantifi has been to make all our interfaces Pythonic so that it’s easy for our clients to get up and running and build their own custom analytics without relying on an internal development team. Early adoption of emerging technologies gives our clients a competitive edge. We look forward to helping Arini drive the operational efficiency and resilience required to support its future growth,” continues Rohan.

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Its award-winning suite of integrated pre- and post-trade solutions allows market participants to better value, trade and risk manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other institutions across 40 countries.

www.quantifisolutions.com

Led by Hamza Lemssouguer, Arini takes a fundamental and opportunistic approach to long/short credit investing, with a focus on monetizing volatility and single name dispersion. Arini’s experienced team of investment and risk management professionals focuses primarily on the European credit markets, which are defined by complex legal, regulatory and political structures. Arini and Arini Capital are trading names for a business division of Squarepoint Capital LLP and Squarepoint Ops LLC. Squarepoint Capital LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Squarepoint Ops LLC is registered with the US SEC as an investment advisor, with the CFTC as a commodity pool operator and is a member of the National Futures Association.

www.arini.com