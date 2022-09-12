b<>com is excited to announce that it’s 5G solution, *Dome* , has been judged as a winner in the Best of Show TVBEurope category in this year’s IBC awards 2022.

One year after the launch of the xG initiative, awarded €30 million by the French Government, b<>com has showcased its private 5G solution, *Dome*, and its application for the broadcast industry at IBC in Amsterdam, 9-12 September.

*Dome* is a technological solution that meets the many challenges of 5G in terms of security, the Internet of things, latency, saturation, and network flexibility.

*Dome* for broadcasting:

It enables the deployment of 5G ephemeral radio coverage at remote broadcast production sites, and the retransmission of images captured by cameras, microphones, in-ear monitoring systems, lighting etc, to live production studios.

*Dome* also allows for the manipulation of audio/video streams on site, or from outside broadcast sites. The technology enables the use of wireless cameras and microphones.

b<>com Networks and Security Director Mathieu Lagrange said: “We propose wireless solutions for private networks that are fully software-based, and fit perfectly into our customers’ existing IT infrastructures. *Dome* allows broadcasters incredible flexibility without any loss of broadcast quality.”

b<>com is a private French innovation center that pioneers, designs and delivers technologies to companies that want to digitally boost their competitiveness. Its technologies are developed to address digital infrastructure, the cultural and creative industries, health, defence, and industry 4.0. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities. Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.

