Annual Global Infrastructure Conference sells out on its return to a face-to-face event

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has sold out all places for its annual Global Infrastructure Conference, which returns as a face-to-face event in Geneva from 11-13 September 2022.

The conference, the first major face-to-face event organised by FIDIC for almost two years, has been backed by headline sponsors Bentley Systems, gold sponsors AON and Schneider Electric, silver sponsors BG Consulting Engineers and bronze sponsors WWF, B-ACT and Nippon Koei.

The conference’s forward-looking theme, Building a better tomorrow, by investing today: Sustainable infrastructure development to improve community wellbeing, will focus on how the construction and infrastructure industry, and indeed society, engineers a sustainable future in a way that benefits communities worldwide.

FIDIC has assembled a high-profile line-up of leading speakers from a range of influential organisations to speak at the conference. These include the World Economic Forum, Greater London Assembly, World Trade Organisation, African Development Bank, AfDB, Aurecon, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Swiss Re, Stantec, Siemens Energy, Mott MacDonald, AECOM, Tata Consulting Engineers, Schroders, Rail Baltica, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, SYSTRA, SNC Lavalin, COWI, Geneva Airport and many more.

The full conference programme can be viewed online at https://events.fidic.org/gic2022/2086662

The conference is set to bring together the world’s premier engineers and other stakeholders from across the global construction and infrastructure sector. Leading global speakers will address the key issues the industry faces and offer their insights to an international audience and the expectation is that this 2022 event will be one of the most important international gatherings for the industry held this year.

Some of the key issues to be discussed at the conference include:

The investment angle and the key role of investors and financiers.

What do we really mean by ‘sustainable solutions’ and how do we implement them?

The role of consulting engineers in delivering sustainable solutions and the net zero agenda.

How does the industry meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals and define common measurement criteria?

Social and community value – reviewing the current landscape, including procurement trends and the government and client drivers for value.

Why investing in a sustainable future starts now?

Working together to build sustainable communities in a post-Covid world.

How can we truly procure for value?

Project risk and reward and getting the balance right.

How to ‘de-risk’ investment and delivery.

The key trends and mega-issues facing society and what these mean for the industry.

The role of the MDBs and international financial institutions.

The role of state actors in a post-Covid world.

The future of cities and the key role they play.

Engineering in the ‘new normal’.

How do we inspire the next generation, develop skills and nurture talent?

What are the key sectors that will drive future development?

Developing a global community focus – ensuring no one is left behind.

Gaining industry recognition for our people and projects.

The conference programme also includes a number of special focused forum sessions to take a deeper dive into a range of issues including legal and risk management, contract management, digital transformation, financial management, human resources and contract dispute resolution and adjudication. Attendees at the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference 2022 will also have the opportunity of networking with decision makers from consulting engineering firms, contractors, governments, civic society, international organisations and financial institutions.

Commenting on the event, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “This conference really is the world’s stand-out international event for the infrastructure and built environment industry and FIDIC is looking forward to welcoming the global industry to Geneva from 11-13 September 2022. We will be discussing some major issues affecting our world, especially the climate crisis and how our engineering, construction and infrastructure industry is crucial to addressing them. We are expecting some brilliant discussions over the next two days with some fantastic speakers due to address us and, I for one, cannot wait!”

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.