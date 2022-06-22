LamontCo and JanRam announce launch of Lamont International

Effective immediately, LamontCo and JanRam International limited have reached an agreement to jointly launch and operate Lamont International, the newest division of LamontCo. This unit will manage Associates, Employees and Customers based outside of North America as well as assist LamontCo Clients operate programs internationally while in return utilizing North American resources to operate programs for the global audience.

Lamont International launches with an initial set of four full-time resources based in Europe and a number of contracted resourses both of which shall be rapidly expanding over the course of the next few months. “JanRam is excited to partner with LamontCo because its unique perspective in servicing the whole of the hospitality market”, says Andrew Winterburn, Managing Director Lamont International. “Perhaps, no other hospitality organization looks at the world as if everyone and everybody is a customer, from those we in the meetings & events business traditionally think of as customers to those traditionally thought of as ‘suppliers’ – and our belief is that this is what is needed in the world today. We are all one big hospitality family.”

“This is a natural development in the course of the growth of LamontCo. Our customers need knowledgeable resources, globally. Hundreds of organizations including independent professional planners and small third-party/agencies are in need of responsive, safe, global solutions which we are now in the position to deliver.” Tim Lamont, CEO of LamontCo, LLC. “Our array of services, technology, and experience throughout our company and through our partnership with JanRam International will allows us to address current and future market needs.”

LamontCo is a Hospitality Solutions Company, focused on supporting customers and partners to accomplish their goals in the Meeting, Event, and Travel industry. With a vast network of experienced associates and strategic partners, LamontCo is dedicated to offering comprehensive, customized hospitality solutions, transparent communication, and consistent commitment to social responsibility by integrating CSR into their events. LamontCo is made up of the following trading divisions: Lamont Associates (Venue Site Selection, Contracting); LiveCon (Meeting Planning, Production, Registration/Housing); CSRconnections (Social Responsibility); LamontEvents (Industry Focused Educational Events); Lamont Complete Meetings Capabilities (Tailored Support for Clients); PartnerConnect (Industry Partnerships); Lamont Cruises; Lamont Consulting (Providing short/long term professional resources to clients, partners, and other third parties); and Lamont Simple Meetings (Strategic Meetings Concept for smaller meetings).

JanRam International and its sister company Travika Europe are based in the United Kingdom. The companies provide travel, meeting, event and hospitality services on a global basis, with clients in the Financial, Pharmaceutical and Service sectors.

Andrew Winterburn and Ian Quartermaine, the company’s principals have extensive senior management experience in the global meeting and travel industry. Ranging from Meeting sourcing, developing global networks and proving consultancy services to airlines, hotels and destinations.