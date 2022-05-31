PLANERGY Collaborates with Amazon Business to Help Businesses Manage Spend Effectively

PLANERGY®, the leader in Spend Management for mid-market, today announced an update to the integration for the PLANERGY Spend Management platform with Amazon Business.

Seamless integration between PLANERGY and Amazon Business enables a centralized purchasing experience and accounts payable processing, with real time order availability through Amazon Business’ online store, and supports a compliant spend management experience as orders are approved prior to being fulfilled.

The integration allows mid-sized businesses to create purchase requests leveraging Amazon Business that will then seamlessly run through their automated procurement approval workflows in PLANERGY.

With the latest update Order Confirmations, Shipment Notifications, and e-Invoices from Amazon Business are automatically integrated into the 3-way match process in PLANERGY extending the automation to the full Procure-to-Pay process.

When orders are approved, PLANERGY instantly creates a purchase order (PO) that is linked to a customer’s Amazon Business order by the PO number, eliminating the need for manual entry. This makes the process easy, worry-free, with no additional procurement steps. Once the Amazon Business order is submitted, the fulfilment processes begins, and order confirmations, ship notices, and e-Invoices are sent along the way, allowing for a fully tracked order right through to payment.

“This update expands on the powerful spend management controls already available with PLANERGY’s integration with Amazon Business to incorporate automation for all steps in the 3-way match.” said Michael Higgins, PLANERGY CEO. “Seamless and painless accounts payable processing with full compliance audit trails is an achievable reality for mid-market businesses.”

PLANERGY is a leading global Spend Management Platform that enables mid-market businesses in all industries to manage their Business Spend confidently. Helping over 1,100 businesses worldwide to process in excess of $12 billion in business spend. PLANERGY automates the entire Procure-to-Pay and AP Automation process, improving operational and the strategic aspects of the Procure-to-Pay cycle – including eProcurement, AP Automation, Spend Transparency, Spend Analysis, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, and Request Management. Find out more at www.planergy.com