4Ever Young Anti Aging Solutions Takes the Lead in the Race for Age Sustainability

4Ever Young Anti Aging Solutions hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Parkland, adding a third corporate location to a heavy-hitting portfolio that includes locations in Ft. Lauderdale and Boca Raton. The brand, who began expansion in 2017, has 8 franchises in operation and is looking to welcome over 50 by the end of the year, nationwide.

On an episode of CNBC’s Money Court—headlined by Kevin O’Leary—4Ever Young cofounders Carlton Washington and Deniz Duygulu weighed out the decision to franchise or continue to go corporate. The duo decided to do both. Unparalleled luxury service and customized care won them a solid presence in a competitive industry, and potential investors noticed. If the pipeline is any indication of future overhaul, 4Ever Young is soon to be a household name.

Why do they outshine competitors? Their unique, segmented model. The company is divided into two programs: “Look Your Best” and “Feel Your Best”. At a 4Ever Young center patients can expect ever-popular cosmetic services like Botox, fillers, Sclerotherapy and medical-grade skincare, as well as the sought-after hormone replacement and IV vitamin therapies, for both men and women.

And it’s a good time to buy in. Unsurprisingly, market growth reports show exponential industry development—Anti-aging products and therapies are projected to generate $7,656.7 billion by 2030, showing a potential CAGR of 5.5%. Recent surges of chronic diseases drive awareness of longevity technology and services, bolstering the evergreen market. But where medspa franchising falters, 4Ever Young shines; They promise a near turnkey approach—recognizable branding, comprehensive training, purchasing power, and ongoing support—heightening the likelihood of success for both parties.

“We noticed that there was a void in the industry,” says Deniz, whose fitness itself is a promotion for age sustainability. “There was really no place you could go to get all these services under one roof. You might go somewhere to get bloodwork, somewhere else to get supplements, IVs…we decided to fill this void.”

And people responded in droves. The schedules are booked for weeks, and they welcome new patients every day. For more information about owning a territory, visit the website.

4Ever Young cofounders dreamed up the brand in 2014 and by 2015 grew to a $2.1M business. They opened their second location in Fort Lauderdale in 2017, established a franchise offering and awarded their first three franchises in 2019. They continue to grow exponentially, signing agreements weekly.