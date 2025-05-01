type here...
The Relentless Rise of Branded Residences

R Powell
By R Powell

Taking another deep dive into the thriving global branded residences sector, the 6th edition of ‘Branded Residences: An Overview’ by Graham Associates is published this week.

With 68 fact-filled pages featuring latest research, data, interviews, and insights from global industry leaders, the report analyses market trends and guides readers through a myriad of issues that need to be considered to ensure a healthy balance between developers, operators, and homeowners.

Described by global industry experts as “essential reading”, contents are presented in concise, easy-to-read chapters that enable quick access to topics of interest.

“There seems to be no end in sight to the sector’s potential, evidenced by the ever-expanding and increasingly diverse range of brands active in the sector,” comments author Chris Graham, founder of Graham Associates, an award-winning consultancy specialising in branding, marketing, and lead generation strategies for luxury and branded residential developments around the world. To illustrate the diversity in the sector, Graham Associates also publishes ‘Branded Residences: A Compendium’, a comprehensive listing of over 200 brands active in the sector.

Since the 1st edition – the first ever in-depth study of the sector – was published a decade ago, it has remained the industry’s leading independent report.

“Faced with a plethora of choice, buyers need to understand how one brand will benefit their lifestyle and investment ambitions over another,” observes Graham. “As long as the branded residential lifestyle appeals to global buyers, with innovative developers continually seeking ways to raise the bar, and brands that adapt to evolving trends while staying relevant to their audiences, the sector will continue to flourish.”

Complimentary copies of the 6th Edition of ‘Branded Residences: An Overview’ and ‘Branded Residences: A Compendium’ can both be requested at www.gagms.com. Printed copies are available to order.

