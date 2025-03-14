SKion Water becomes official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. It is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.



The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world and promoting engineering as a career.



Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to SKion Water, is hosted on the WED website.



As an official partner, SKion Water’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organizations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering plays in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Dr. Dirk Brusis, Managing Director at SKion Water, says:



“We are honored to contribute to World Engineering Day 2025 and showcase the engineering excellence of our companies in achieving SDG 6. The daily work of our engineers around the world plays a crucial role in addressing the water crisis, providing innovative and sustainable solutions to ensure access to clean water for future generations. With passion and ingenuity, we develop water solutions that help preserve our most valuable resource.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says:



“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says:



“We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris and delighted to have SKion Water involved as an authority in water technology.”



To view SKion Water’s WED content, go to worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/skion-water/



The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net