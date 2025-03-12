type here...
1 min.Read

Aeropay Becomes First Vendor Member to Join Coalition for Fantasy Sports

R Powell
By R Powell

Aeropay, a leading financial technology company specializing in pay by bank, is proud to announce its membership in the Coalition for Fantasy Sports (CFS), marking the first time a vendor has joined the organization. This strategic partnership underscores the Coalition’s expanding influence and reinforces its position as the foremost authority on daily fantasy sports.

The Coalition for Fantasy Sports, comprising industry leaders such as PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Betr, Dabble, and the recently added Splash Sports, continues to advocate for innovation, responsible play, and consumer protection within the fantasy sports industry. By welcoming Aeropay, CFS broadens its scope to include key service providers, enhancing its ability to address the multifaceted needs of the industry.

“Fantasy sports continues to evolve, and with the addition of industry leaders like Aeropay, our coalition is stronger than ever,” said Coalition Executive Director JT Foley. “As the Coalition leads the way on expanding DFS, we look forward to being at the forefront of serving our players via incredible partners like Aeropay.”

“Joining the Coalition for Fantasy Sports is a significant milestone for Aeropay,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Operating Officer of Aeropay. “We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders to promote innovative payment solutions that enhance user experience and ensure compliance. Together, we aim to contribute to the sustainable growth of the fantasy sports industry.”

As the Coalition for Fantasy Sports continues to expand its membership and influence, it solidifies its role as the leading authority in the daily fantasy sports landscape. The inclusion of Aeropay exemplifies the Coalition’s commitment to embracing diverse perspectives and expertise to foster a thriving and responsible fantasy sports environment.

The Coalition for Fantasy Sports is made up of members from leading, innovative companies —Underdog Fantasy, PrizePicks, Betr, Dabble, Splash Sports and now Aeropay — working together to protect fantasy sports players, promote innovation, ensure responsible play, identify best practices and encourage growth of the market. 

Visit our website to learn more and follow us on X to stay up to date on our latest efforts.

Aeropay is a financial technology company that facilitates seamless bank-to-bank (ACH) transfers, enabling businesses to accept compliant, cashless, and digital payments. With a focus on safety, convenience, and modern payment solutions, Aeropay is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people move money.

You can learn more at aeropay.com

Rice University becomes an official partner for World Engineering Day 2025

