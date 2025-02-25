Francesca Albanese Confronts German Censorship and Israeli Genocide Denial

United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, faced a heated reception and last-minute venue changes during her recent visit to Berlin, as authorities and pro-Israel groups attempted to shut down discussions on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Despite the restrictions, Albanese addressed a packed audience, both in-person and online, delivering a scathing critique of international law’s failure to prevent genocide and condemning Germany’s complicity in enabling Israeli actions against Palestinians.

A Welcome in Defiance of Suppression

Welcomed by an enthusiastic audience, Albanese wasted no time addressing the tension surrounding her visit. “So I have to admit that about 75 hours in this country have made me pretty nervous,” she said, emphasizing the restrictive atmosphere surrounding discussions of Israeli violations of international law in Germany. Referring to her canceled university events, she stated, “Universities, the beacon of free speech, the cradle of free debate, where people can also disagree, have canceled events where I was supposed to give talks or lectures without any warning, let alone an apology.”

Despite these obstacles, the event was hosted thanks to the perseverance of organizations such as DiEM, A Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East, Eye on Palestine, and the Gaza Committee. The alternative venue was secured at the last minute, allowing Albanese to engage in a discussion that was both legally rigorous and emotionally charged.

Challenging the Narrative: International Law and the Gaza Genocide

Albanese’s speech centered on the definition of genocide under international law and its application to the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza. “We should not fear words. We should fear crimes—those who commit them and those who deny them,” she stated. Quoting from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling of July 2024, she underscored that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and must be ended unconditionally.

She challenged the widely accepted notion of impartiality in human rights reporting, arguing that “impartiality is not about maintaining a pretense of both sides in the face of international atrocities,” emphasizing that Israel, as the occupying power, bears the primary responsibility for the violations.

Albanese did not shy away from Germany’s direct role in supporting Israel, noting that the country is currently being sued by Nicaragua at the ICJ for its military and financial aid to Israel amid allegations of genocide. “Instead of working to abide by the ICJ ruling, the German government continues to repress critical voices calling for accountability,” she charged.

Freedom of Expression Under Siege in Germany

The rapporteur highlighted the systematic censorship of pro-Palestinian voices in Germany, drawing parallels between the repression of dissenting opinions today and historical patterns of suppression. She referenced the 2023 cancellations of her public lectures at German universities and noted the broader crackdown on Palestinian solidarity movements in the country.

Albanese also drew attention to the role of German media in dehumanizing Palestinians, comparing certain portrayals to propaganda techniques used in past genocides. “Dehumanization is a necessary precondition for genocide,” she warned, urging the public to critically assess media narratives.

Panel Discussion: Legal Challenges and the Future of International Law

Following her speech, Albanese participated in a panel discussion moderated by journalist Wieland. The discussion focused on the limitations of international law, Germany’s complicity in the Gaza genocide, and possible avenues for legal accountability.

One audience member, a student from Freie Universität Berlin, asked about the role of academic institutions in supporting or resisting Israel’s occupation. Albanese responded by highlighting the complicity of German universities that maintain partnerships with Israeli institutions in occupied territories. “Universities should be spaces of critical inquiry, not institutions that reinforce apartheid and occupation,” she stated.

Wieland raised the issue of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its recent arrest warrants for Israeli officials, questioning their enforceability given political resistance from Western states. Albanese responded, “The ICC’s decisions matter, even if enforcement is weak. The mere existence of arrest warrants alters diplomatic relations and increases pressure on Israel.” She emphasized the importance of sustained legal efforts, noting that “justice moves slowly, but it moves.”

Another audience member questioned the impact of media bias and disinformation, asking how activists and legal experts can combat misinformation. Albanese stressed the importance of independent journalism and civil society, urging people to support alternative media outlets that provide accurate reporting on the situation in Palestine. “Mainstream narratives often reflect the interests of the powerful. It’s up to us to challenge them,” she said.

A final question addressed the role of international solidarity movements and what individuals can do to push for accountability. Albanese encouraged audience members to engage in strategic activism, including legal actions against arms companies supplying Israel, economic boycotts, and political lobbying. “Change happens when people refuse to be silent,” she concluded. “Every act of resistance, no matter how small, contributes to a larger movement.”

Calls for Action and Legal Accountability

As the discussion turned to solutions, Albanese emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization, legal action, and international pressure. She encouraged students and activists to persist in their advocacy despite increasing repression, stressing that “solidarity is our greatest weapon against oppression.”

She pointed to the growing global movement in support of Palestinian rights, highlighting the rising number of countries severing ties with Israel and calling for its accountability in international courts. She urged German universities to sever partnerships with Israeli institutions involved in the occupation, describing such collaborations as violations of international law.

“We the People” Must Act

Albanese concluded her speech with a call for moral and legal clarity. “This should be the last genocide in human history,” she declared. “And it will not happen until it is stopped.” Her words were met with prolonged applause as she reaffirmed her commitment to speaking out against Israel’s violations, regardless of the threats and attempts to silence her.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on the erosion of international law and its implications for the Palestinian struggle. Despite the hostility surrounding her visit, Albanese’s unwavering stance made it clear that the fight for justice in Palestine is far from over—and that Germany’s role in this ongoing tragedy must be confronted with urgency and accountability.