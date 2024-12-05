Al Seden Joins Astreya as Chief Growth Officer

Astreya, a global leader in Managed IT Services and Next-Generation Digital Engineering, is delighted to welcome Al Seden as Chief Growth Officer. Seden’s appointment represents a critical step in Astreya’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of IT infrastructure through strategic growth, cutting-edge innovation, and an unwavering focus on client success.

Romil Bahl, CEO of Astreya, expressed his enthusiasm: “Al Seden embodies the leadership and expertise needed to execute Astreya’s mission of building an IT infrastructure so intelligent, you don’t need to think about it. His track record of executing world-class business development strategies and scaling high-growth solutions aligns with our vision of streamlining IT operations via our technology led service offerings. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

“I am excited to join Astreya at such an important time in its history,” said Al Seden. “My career has prepared me to lead in dynamic and innovative environments, and I am eager to contribute to Astreya’s mission of redefining IT infrastructure services.”

Seden brings more than two decades of experience in IT services, enterprise software, and consulting. His leadership at Kyndryl and IBM has driven transformative success, including overseeing $4 billion in annual signings and spearheading cutting-edge initiatives in cloud, security, and infrastructure modernization. His results-driven approach positions Astreya to expand client partnerships and strengthen its global presence as a leader in Managed IT Services.

Astreya combines the power of innovative IT solutions and unparalleled expertise to deliver exceptional client outcomes. As a global partner in Managed IT Services and Digital Engineering, Astreya drives growth through cutting-edge AI-based solutions, world-class infrastructure practices, and a high-performance culture. Astreya is dedicated to redefining IT infrastructure by making it seamlessly intelligent, enabling organizations to confidently navigate and lead in the digital age while thriving in an ever-changing technological landscape. With operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, Astreya ensures businesses are equipped to lead into tomorrow by embracing their digital transformation journey.