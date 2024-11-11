Aura joins forces with Nuvola to power its Microsoft Teams Ready Solutions with enterprise-grade voice

Microsoft’s market share in the voice sector is predicted to reach 33% by 2026, and in the UK alone there are already 6.75m users of Teams. Yet less than 10% of these users are voice ready. In collaboration, Aura and Nuvola will support channel partners to tap into this market and bring voice capabilities to those missing out. The partnership represents a huge opportunity for Nuvola partners to offer a fully comprehensive Microsoft Teams solution and enable its customers to unify their communications and collaboration in one powerful place – that is Microsoft Teams.

Aura’s Microsoft Teams Phone solution seamlessly integrates advanced calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams to reap the full potential of a platform that users already know and love. Through its automated portal, partners and customers can easily order numbers and connect to the PSTN in 89 countries. Benefiting from the scalability and innovation of cloud technology, it delivers the flexibility and mobility that today’s business environment demands.

“This partnership with Nuvola is significant for us, and we’re proud to be joining an ecosystem that boasts the best providers in our industry” said Tony Parish, Aura CEO. “Microsoft Teams is the future of collaboration and our shared vision with Nuvola to empower businesses with the best Teams ready solutions makes ours an ideal partnership. We’re excited to explore the opportunities this partnership presents for our partners.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Aura into the Nuvola Microsoft ‘Teams as a Service’ solution set,” said Michael Lloyd, CEO of Nuvola. “Our partners are continually looking for innovative ways to enrich Microsoft Teams to drive revenues with Teams certified solutions. With Aura’s Connect + solution, partners can offer enhanced capabilities as a one-for-all communications and collaboration tool, aligning perfectly with Nuvola’s mission to deliver comprehensive Microsoft Teams-certified solutions for its partners.

Aura is a voice integration expert with 30 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge communication solutions. It empowers businesses to harness the full potential of Microsoft Teams by seamlessly integrating voice solutions – guiding every step of the implementation process, from assessment and planning to deployment. Microsoft Teams Phone, by Aura, streamlines communications within one of the world’s most widely adopted collaboration tools – all through one provider. This not only simplifies management but also offers a cost-effective solution to keep businesses more connected.

Nuvola Distribution is a leading Technology and Services Distributor, specialising in unified communications, network, data, cloud, wireless, and audio-visual products. Its integrated portfolio encompasses hardware, software, and professional services, with a dedicated practice known as Teams as a Service, focused on seamless integration with Microsoft Teams. Nuvola offers comprehensive consultancy, installation, engineering, after-sales support, and Marketing as a Service (MaaS) for its globally renowned ICT vendors and reseller partners. Its logistics centres, located in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland enable Nuvola to consistently offer a fully integrated IT solutions to reseller partners and their clients.

