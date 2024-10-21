The aim is to deliver an augmented audiovisual experience for users. b<>com unveiled *Sublima* for the first time, running on one of Vantiva latest set-top boxes, at IBC, the premier event for broadcast industry professionals.

Augmenting the Audiovisual Experience

By integrating the *Sublima* AI-powered SDR-HDR converter, Vantiva’s set-top boxes—equipped with a local neural processing unit (NPU)—provide unparalleled image quality. This innovative technology enables:

Real-time optimization of contrast and color, with optimized performance thanks to NPU integration

Native support for HDR-compatible televisions

A Breakthrough for the Broadcast Industry

“This collaboration brings together Vantiva’s expertise in premium set-top box manufacturing with b<>com’s state-of-the-art AI technology, allowing us to expand our Vantiva Home AI software suite,” said Vincent Guitard, Product Director for Set-Top Boxes at Vantiva. “This groundbreaking technology delivers a truly enhanced viewing experience for our customers.”

Emmanuelle Garnaud-Gamache, CEO of b<>com, added: “We’re thrilled that the advanced capabilities of this new version of *Sublima* have won Vantiva’s trust. Seeing our solution rolled out on a large scale in their set-top boxes is both a significant achievement and a testament to our expertise. This partnership showcases the transformative potential of AI in video technology for the home entertainment industry.”

Availability in 2025

The first Vantiva set-top box featuring *Sublima* was unveiled at IBC in Amsterdam last September. The full rollout of *Sublima* is planned for early 2025. With this world premiere, b<>com reinforces its position as a pioneering provider of services and technologies that make a real impact.

