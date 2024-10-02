Grown Alchemist to open flagship London store

The space will span two interactive floors, where the brand will deliver an immersive skincare experience using its cutting-edge biotech based skin and body care formulas. The 360-degree wellness service encompasses bespoke skincare consultations, exclusive face and body treatments, IV drip therapies, leading skin regeneration technologies and brand partner services.

Considered architectural elements, advanced design materials and multi-sensorial elements bring to life the brand’s plant and science DNA. The London store is the beginning of an ambitious and deliberate bricks-and-mortar expansion plan, bringing the ultimate expression of the brand to life and closing the loop on the forward-thinking formulas and immersive wellness service offering.

Founded on the belief that skin health is an extension of overall wellness, Grown Alchemist is a Biological Beauty brand, seeking to transform skin impacted by modern living. Advanced plant-based formulas using biotech and biomimetic ingredients to optimise skin function, supercharged with treatments and experiences that go beyond a traditional beauty brand.

“Grown Alchemist has crafted this space as more than just a display for the brand’s advanced, skin-smart formulas—it’s a discovery destination for holistic well-being, tailored for the skin-conscious consumer. We’re incredibly proud of the forward-thinking partnerships and holistic skin treatments that we will offer. The store is the ultimate expression of our brand, and we are delighted to be able to bring this to the UK” – Anna Teal, Grown Alchemist CEO

“Grown Alchemist is a brand that represents everything we look for when it comes to introducing UK debuts, similarly to the recently opened PANGAIA flagship, that enhance the Carnaby Street and Soho neighbourhood. With a strong online presence, Grown Alchemist is a real challenger brand in its industry, delivering something different and inspiring for customers through creating a new physical retail presence. We constantly seek out new brands which offer a multifaceted retail experience and bringing together a mix of revolutionary, independent brands within our beauty offer is core to our approach.” – William Oliver, Retail Leasing Director at Shaftesbury Capital

The Grown Alchemist store will open in November 2024.