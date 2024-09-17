Pemberton unveils new Biodiversity monitoring tool, a sensor-agnostic methodology to handle big data in nature

Pemberton, a female founded nature positive AI start-up, today announces it has secured funding for an e800,000, 18-month project to demonstrate a new mathematical model based on fractals, the Duckworth Lewis Method and the complex interactions between large multidimensional datasets that hold information on our planet.

The project is being co-funded by the European Space Agency under ARTES 4.0 Business Applications – Space Solutions. University College London is supporting the publication of a number of journal articles to present the model formally.

The model extends beyond black box theory to unlock total control and transparency across scale or resolution. This approach includes a system of signal processing based on predictive algorithms for animal communication.

Ordnance Survey and Sainsbury’s are working closely with Pemberton to demonstrate mapping products and incorporate Pemberton’s biodiversity monitoring system into sustainability development outcomes. This is being done with the help of landowners across the UK to ground-truth the model with extensive ecological surveys. The model has been built to maximise transparency across sensor systems, field surveys, climate metrics and scientific research to truly understand nature over space and time.

This breakthrough in automated data processing is likely to have applications beyond the environmental sector. The current model leverages geospatial data, remote sensors, field surveys, and a selection of open-source climate monitoring resources.

It has already been tested in terrestrial habitats during a project funded by the European Union, which was later awarded as the Best Feasibility study by the with the European Space Agency for 2022.