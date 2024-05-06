BRAINWORKS PROVIDES TAMPA BAY TIMES AND TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS WITH MULTI-CHANNEL ADVERTISING MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

“We looked at several Advertising systems, and unanimously chose Stratica,” said Bruce Faulmann, Tampa Bay Times VP of Advertising Sales and Marketing. “We wanted a platform that could manage our entire advertising workflow from one-place. The magic lies in Stratica’s API-first technology, it’s their superpower.”

The Stratica CRM Platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features that enable publishers to improve efficiencies and turn complexity into opportunity by providing a centralized hub for managing ad operations. Included in the Stratica CRM suite are NEXT-GEN sales automation tools like activity and task management. These tools allow managers to delegate and assign activities and/or tasks to one or more people so there ae clearly defined roles, responsibilities and set deadlines for getting tasks done. Stratica also includes sales workflow tools that improve collaboration by providing a sales hierarchy using sophisticated routing logic and workflow triggers to automate controls and hand-offs encouraging a seamless interaction between team members.

“We believe that this partnership provides a long-term strategic platform for growth and flexibility for the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Bay Newspapers,” said Tim May, Brainworks CEO. “Our customers are faced with increased complexity and disruptive challenges, so we have embraced a co-innovation partnership. This allows our customers to have more active involvement in strategic planning, which is a catalyst for aligning Stratica with a shared vision for success.”

Brainworks is a software development company dedicated to providing cutting-edge software. We’re installed at over 1,000 North American publications over the past 40 years. Our Products include an end-to-end multi-channel advertising management platform, ad production workflow management platform and a circulation management system.

The Times Publishing Company is a leading source for news and information in the southeastern United States. With its portfolio of newspapers, magazines, websites and consumer events, Times Publishing reaches more than 1 million people a week in the Tampa Bay region. Times Publishing, through its flagship newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, has won 14 Pulitzer Prizes and a host of awards recognizing its excellent journalism on all media platforms.