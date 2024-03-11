UNVEILING THE FUTURE OF USER EXPERIENCE: UX NORDIC 2024

EXPECT THE EXTRAORDINARY: WHAT IS UX NORDIC?

Built by UX professionals for UX professionals, UX Nordic is more than just a conference. The event offers a wealth of learning and networking opportunities, designed to enhance your skills and accelerate your career in UX. Expect three days of immersive workshops, high-profile speakers, fantastic food, and a glamorous awards show. This is not just a conference – this is an event for your senses, an unforgettable experience for you and your team, and a catalyst for your professional growth.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Joining the UX Nordic guest list are industry leaders whose achievements have helped shape the UX landscape. The event offers you a chance to meet and learn from many experts, such as:

Jared Spool– The one and only. Hailed as the ‘Maker of Awesomeness’ at Center Centre, Jared is a seasoned speaker and writer, and a true UX innovator. Jared brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to UX Nordic that attendees can apply directly to their practice. Jared will be delivering a UX metrics workshop, a keynote opening session on UX and taking part in an interactive Q&A.

Irene Au – Design Partner at Khosla Ventures, Irene’s impact on product design and user experience is recognised worldwide. Irene has extensive experience leading design teams at some of the biggest names in tech, including Google, Yahoo, and Udacity. Irene will be delivering a talk and taking part in an audience Q&A on designing the workplace for better design outcomes.

Andy Budd – Design and Leadership Coach and startup investor, Andy is renowned for his thought leadership in design strategy and user experience. Andy will be taking part in a panel discussion about the future of design in a world of AI, and delivering a talk on how to understand the needs of stakeholders.

Vitaly Friedman – Co-founder of Smashing Magazine, Vitaly’s workshop will inspire you to think outside the box and push the boundaries of traditional UX design. Vitaly’s workshop has been dubbed the UX designer’s survival kit, and covers smart interface design patterns. If you haven’t yet experienced a workshop with Vitaly, you don’t want to miss out on this.

CUSTOMISE YOUR EXPERIENCE AND GET SOCIAL

Each of the three days of UX Nordic offers a unique experience. Expect workshops, talks, and activities that go beyond what you’ll find at a traditional conference. Choose a one, two, three-day, or virtual ticket and customise your experience to fit your schedule and interests. The event offers a comprehensive social program that has something for everyone, including a cocktail-tasting session, a morning run, a networking evening, and a post-conference reception.

EXPERIENCE THE EXTRAORDINARY THROUGH TWO IMMERSIVE UX WORKSHOPS

As an optional add-on to your ticket, choose between two unique workshops for ‘Xperience Day’ on 30th August. Delivering a unique and totally immersive experience, attendees can opt for a Multisensory Design Day or UX Research Den:

Multisensory Design Day – Includes an eye-opening 2-hour workshop to learn about meaningful design through storytelling, followed by a bus tour to Billund to explore the world-renowned LEGO House.

UX Research Den – An immersive and uniquely designed workshop that takes a deep dive into UX research methodologies, set within an equally special Aarhus location.

UX NORDIC AWARD 2024

Our special networking evening culminates with a lavish ceremony, where comedian Simon Talbot will take the stage and the winner of the UX Nordic Award 2024 will be announced.

Would you like to nominate your solution and design team for the UX Nordic Award? Submit your nomination before 14th June 2024 for our jury’s review.

COMBINE YOUR UX NORDIC AND UXN HEALTH EXPERIENCES

A UX Nordic ticket also grants access to the UXN Health Conference – allowing attendees from the healthcare sector to broaden their horizons with select sessions focused on the pharma and medtech industry.

WHERE TO GET YOUR UX NORDIC TICKETS

Attendees can buy tickets for one, two, or all three days of UX Nordic 2024. Virtual tickets are also available to those who cannot make the event in person. Capacity is limited and tickets are claimed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Secure your spot and become a part of the community shaping the future of UX by visiting UX Nordic 2024 or UXN Health. The full event program and further information about speakers, talks, and workshops can be found on the UX Nordic website.

You can also follow UX Nordic on LinkedIn for updates on the event.

Created by Westwerk Events, UX Nordic is one of the biggest UX events in Europe and is designed to empower, educate, and unite the European UX community. The event will take place from 28th-30th August in Aarhus, Denmark. All levels of experience and skill are welcome. For more information regarding the event program, speakers, workshops, and tickets, visit UX Nordic.