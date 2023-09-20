EMIRATES’ FIRST AIRBUS A380 A6-EDA EXCLUSIVELY AT AVIATIONTAG – A PIECE OF AVIATION HISTORY WITHIN REACH!

The A6-EDA is a remarkable A380 with an impressive service history. It completed 6,319 flights, visited 62 destinations, and carried over 2.1 million passengers during a total of 55,863 flight hours – which is nearly six years and eight months in the air.

Following its retirement in April 2020, A6-EDA was carefully recycled by Falcon Aircraft Recycling at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai. The meticulous process took less than five months. While most materials of the aircraft, such as metals and plastics, were recycled back into the local waste stream, some significant parts were preserved for upcycling, resulting in the creation of this unique merchandise collection. It is now exclusively available at Aviationtag’s online store.

“The limited collection offers aviation enthusiasts the unique opportunity to own a piece of aviation history, with only 380 tags produced for each of the 62 destinations visited by A6-EDA,” says Tobias Richter, Chief Commercial Officer of Aviationtag. “We are honored to welcome Emirates, another renowned airline, to our esteemed customer portfolio.”

A portion of sales revenue will go towards supporting the Emirates Airline Foundation, which currently sponsors 14 projects in nine countries, providing assistance to underprivileged children worldwide.

The Emirates Aircraft Skin Tags are now exclusively available at a price of €59.95 on www.aviationtag.com. For more information, please visit https://www.aviationtag.com/pages/emirates-airbus-a380-a6-eda-aircraft-skin-tags

Seventeen years ago, passionate “Aviation-Geek” Stephan Boltz fulfilled his dream by transforming retired aircraft trolleys into functional design furniture through bordbar design GmbH. Over the years, he built a worldwide network within the aviation industry, and his passion for aviation grew even stronger. In 2016, the idea arose to grant retired aircraft a second life alongside trolleys, leading to the birth of Aviationtag – a piece of aviation history in your pocket. When the project reached its cruising altitude in 2018, it was time to bring another experienced aviator, Tobias Richter, on board as Chief Commercial Officer, solely navigating the Aviationtag division.

Emirates currently operates to over 140 destinations worldwide, offering travelers safe and comfortable flights across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas through its hub in Dubai. From Germany, Emirates connects people and places worldwide with two daily flights each from Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg. Onboard its modern Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, Emirates provides guests in all classes with award-winning comfort and service, the hospitality of its international cabin crew, and an extensive entertainment program with over 5,000 on-demand channels. Emirates flights can be booked online at emirates.com, via phone at +49 69 945 19 20 00, through the Emirates App, or at travel agencies. For more information, visit www.emirates.com/de

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the Emirates Group, the Emirates Airline Foundation is dedicated to improving lives and supporting deserving social causes. Through its ongoing efforts, the foundation currently supports 14 projects in nine countries, contributing to positively impacting the lives of underprivileged children worldwide, irrespective of geographical, political, or religious boundaries.