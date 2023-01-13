Atlas Global Brands Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE, Under Ticker Symbol ATL

Atlas Global Brands Inc. (“ Atlas Global ” or the “Company” ) (CSE:ATL), a cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, announces that today its common shares (“ Common Shares ”) have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“ CSE ” ), under the ticker symbol “ ATL ”.

“Transitioning to the public markets is an important milestone for Atlas, as it provides a platform for growth, and to ultimately execute on our strategy to become a global cannabis leader,” said Sheldon Croome, Interim CEO for Atlas Global. “We are excited to ramp-up operations and continue to increase distribution in the eight international markets we serve today. We believe synergy, business efficiency and international reach will capture market share and accelerate growth in our industry. We believe the expertise and capabilities we have assembled across the cannabis value chain positions Atlas for long term success.”

Atlas Global is a licensed cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain: cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy. Atlas currently serves eight countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In addition to a differentiated product mix, geographic dispersion of brands demonstrates a well-established, diversified business model. Atlas currently operates two fully accredited and licensed cannabis facilities, including one EU-GMP facility.