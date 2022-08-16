One year after the launch of the xG initiative, awarded €30 million by the French Government, b <> com is excited to showcase its private 5G solution, * Dome * , and its application for the broadcast industry at IBC in Amsterdam, 9-12 September.

Meet the innovators, 9-12 September, Amsterdam

Journalists are invited to experience a demo of the technology and meet b<>com and its partner, Aviwest, a Haivision company, at the show or arrange an online briefing.

*Dome* is a technological solution that meets the many challenges of 5G in terms of security, the Internet of things, latency, saturation, and network flexibility.

*Dome* for broadcasting:

It enables the deployment of 5G ephemeral radio coverage at remote broadcast production sites, and the retransmission of images captured by cameras, microphones, in-ear monitoring systems, lighting etc, to live production studios.

*Dome* also allows for the manipulation of audio/video streams on site, or from outside broadcast sites. The technology enables the use of wireless cameras and microphones.

b<>com Networks and Security Director Mathieu Lagrange said: “We propose wireless solutions for private networks that are fully software-based, and fit perfectly into our customers’ existing IT infrastructures. *Dome* allows broadcasters incredible flexibility without any loss of broadcast quality.”

b<>com will also be showcasing *Sublima*. This award-winning HDR converter has a new feature, offering unique variable peak luminance profiles to provide

unmatched flexibility to broadcasters and video content creators/producers. The technology provides a single HDR conversion solution for all types of video content.

Book your slot to experience lab-fresh demos and meet the experts behind the latest broadcast technology.

You can meet the b<>com team at IBC in the French Pavilion in hall 2, stand 2.B39

b<>com is a private French innovation center that pioneers, designs and delivers technologies to companies that want to digitally boost their competitiveness. Its technologies are developed to address digital infrastructure, the cultural and creative industries, health, defence, and industry 4.0. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities. Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.

b-com.com| Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram