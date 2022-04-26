LamontCo Announces Matthew Ronk as Senior Director with Lamont Associates

LamontCo announces Matthew Ronk will join the growing team at Lamont Associates as Senior Director. As a hospitality leader, Matthew joins the Lamont Associates team with nearly 24 years in the industry.

As a veteran of the hospitality industry, Mr. Ronk has significant sales and leadership experience, and is a clear match to the values of LamontCo. Matthew has managed several large global customers, led and developed sales teams, and most recently was responsible for working with franchises to accelerate their sales operations in the marketplace. He brings extensive experience in business and program development, negotiating deals and analytics. A resident of San Antonio, TX, he and his wife have two adult children; their oldest serves in the Navy and the youngest attends University. He will focus on developing the incentive group market with LamontCo, while working to drive value to customers and stakeholders alike. He goes on to say “Tim Lamont was one of my first customers many years ago when I started in the industry and is dedicated to doing business the right way. I chose to partner with LamontCo due to the wide array of planning services they offer customers as a full service agency. This opens up a vast number of opportunities and I am excited to discover the customers we can help and where we can take their business in the months and years to come”.

LamontCo is a Hospitality Solutions Company, focused on supporting customers and partners to accomplish their goals in the Meeting, Event, and Travel industry. With a vast network of experienced associates and strategic partners, LamontCo is dedicated to offering comprehensive, customized hospitality solutions, transparent communication, and consistent commitment to social responsibility by integrating CSR into their events. LamontCo is made up of the following trading divisions: Lamont Associates (Venue Site Selection, Contracting); LiveCon (Meeting Planning, Production, Registration/Housing); CSRconnections (Social Responsibility); LamontEvents (Industry Focused Educational Events); Lamont Complete Meetings Capabilities (Tailored Support for Clients); PartnerConnect (Industry Partnerships); Lamont Cruises; Lamont Consulting (Providing short/long term professional resources to clients, partners, and other third parties); and Lamont Simple Meetings (Strategic Meetings Concept for smaller meetings).