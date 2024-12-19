BEE Retail’s Project Wins Top Honor at 2024 LIFE 360 in Stores Awards

This prestigious biannual event, launched in 2016, celebrates stores that have made significant progress in sustainability, honoring those that achieve the highest results in eight sustainability categories: Collaborative Governance, Smart Building Facade, Energy Synergy, Water Stewardship, Lighting the Way, The Air We Share, Sustainable by Design, and Smart Maintenance. The Parfums Christian Dior K11 store achieved the highest score across all criteria.

“We are incredibly proud of our stores, which embody LVMH’s core values of creativity, innovation, and excellence,” said Antoine Arnault, LVMH Image & Environment. “Our commitment to sustainability involves ensuring the environmental performance of over 6,000 of our Maisons’ stores worldwide, collaborating with key partners to meet our environmental goals, particularly in combating climate change.”

Parfums Christian Dior K11 was a pioneering project that adopted an updated version of the LVMH “LIFE in Architecture” Sustainable Store Planning Standard from the early design stage. Led by Andy Leng, the project team conducted a pre-design audit to establish key sustainability plans, achieving high energy efficiency, lighting quality, and water conservation. Innovative strategies, such as fresh air supply, air quality monitoring, and a customer reuse program, support carbon reduction and enhance health and well-being.

“We are incredibly proud to have contributed to Dior Parfums achieving store of the year in 2024 and grateful to support LVMH’s store sustainability journey since 2017. We look forward to many more collaborations with the group and Maisons’, – Maxime Pruvost, Co-Founder, BEE Retail.

LVMH continues to lead in sustainability with ongoing initiatives like the “LIFE in Architecture” guide, which has been updated since 2015 to promote sustainable building practices. The Group also collaborates with Paris Good Fashion on a Best Practices Guide for Parisian retailers and partners with Swire Properties to transform 50,000 m² of commercial spaces in China and Hong Kong with eco-design. Additionally, LVMH launched the “Unity for Change” initiative at COP28, bringing together regional retailers to align with its global environmental vision, further reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable future.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is the world’s leading luxury products group. The Group’s diverse portfolio includes prestigious Maisons in fashion, leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing. LVMH’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its long-standing dedication to environmental and social responsibility.

BEE Retail is a leading green building consultancy dedicated to promoting sustainable building practices and environmental stewardship in the retail sector. By bridging the gap between design and construction, since 2015, BEE Incorporations has developed state-of-the-art sustainable building solutions that benefit not only the environment but also the construction industry.