The fall of Syria, long portrayed as a revolution for freedom, has unveiled a far more complex and troubling reality. Behind the headlines of democratic aspirations lies a grim tale of geopolitical manipulation, international intervention, and the devastating consequences for an entire nation. Two voices—British-Syrian journalist Richard Medhurst and Iranian professor Mohammad Marandi—offer searing insights into what has truly transpired and the stakes for the region.

The Geopolitical Web

Richard Medhurst frames Syria’s collapse as not an organic uprising but a calculated regime-change operation orchestrated by global powers.

“This was not a revolution but a regime change operation,” Medhurst asserts. “Syria was the last anti-Zionist Arab state in the region, and they’ve been trying to destroy it for decades.”

According to Medhurst, a coalition of nations—including the U.S., Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and EU members—funneled resources, weaponry, and extremist fighters into Syria. Intelligence agencies, such as the CIA, allegedly poured over a billion dollars into destabilizing the country.

Professor Mohammad Marandi echoes this sentiment, attributing much of the destruction to Turkey’s ambitions and the multinational jihadist networks it has fostered.

“Erdogan has created a multinational terrorist organization,” Marandi states. “If they take Syria, they’ll start killing each other. These groups are not unified, and their goals are not about governance but domination.”

Marandi argues that Turkey’s actions stem not from concern for Syrian refugees, as claimed, but from a desire to exert influence over a historically significant region. “Erdogan considers Syria part of Turkish culture and civilization, tied to the Ottoman Empire,” Marandi explains.

A Nation Hollowed Out

Once self-reliant, Syria now teeters on the brink of economic collapse. Medhurst laments the transformation of a nation that once provided free healthcare and education into one crippled by war and sanctions.

“Syria is regressing,” Medhurst says. “It’s being hollowed out. What we see now is economic chaos and suffering.”

The economic devastation is compounded by relentless airstrikes from Israel, which Medhurst claims target Syria’s military and scientific infrastructure.

“This is Israel’s largest air offensive in history—over 400 airstrikes,” he emphasizes.

Marandi underscores the role of sanctions and foreign meddling in exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. “The United States and its allies want a broken Syria. They’ve ensured this through sanctions and support for extremist groups,” he says.

Marandi also points out the broader risks posed by Syria’s destabilization: “These terrorists, now trained and emboldened, pose a threat not just to Syria but to neighboring countries and beyond. Their presence could destabilize Central Asia, Afghanistan, and even parts of China and Russia.”

U.S. and Turkey at a Crossroads

On December 12, 2024, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey for critical talks centered on clashes in northern Syria between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels. Meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Blinken discussed the future of Syria and the need for international cooperation.

Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s commitment to taking preventive measures in Syria for its national security, labeling organizations such as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as terrorist groups. Meanwhile, Blinken highlighted the shared goal of ensuring a Syrian-led political transition toward an inclusive government. However, tensions remain over differing allegiances, with Turkey targeting the SDF, which the U.S. views as a crucial ally in combating Islamic State militants.

Recent developments, including Turkish-backed forces seizing the northern city of Manbij from the SDF, underscore the volatile landscape. While Turkey justifies its actions as anti-terrorism measures, critics warn of the broader implications for regional stability.

The Plight of Minorities

Medhurst and Marandi draw attention to the precarious situation of Syria’s minorities, particularly Christians, who have historically coexisted peacefully with Muslims.

“Syria is just as much Christian as it is Muslim,” Medhurst states. “Now, Christians and other minorities are under threat, with extremists parading through neighborhoods, creating a climate of fear.”

Marandi adds that these extremist groups, many linked to al-Qaeda, have been legitimized by Western media and governments.

“The West is trying to present al-Qaeda affiliates as moderates,” he argues. “What Turkey and its allies are doing is enabling these groups to take control of Syria under the guise of opposition.”

The Broader Implications

Both experts warn of the long-term consequences of Syria’s destabilization. Medhurst links Syria’s fate directly to Palestine, asserting that the fall of Damascus weakens resistance to Israeli expansion.

“The same people committing genocide in Gaza have taken over Syria under the banner of a fake revolution,” Medhurst declares. “The day Syria fell, Palestine also fell.”

Marandi points out that the effects of this war will ripple across the region, threatening stability in neighboring countries and empowering extremist ideologies.

“A fragmented Syria is a win for Israel and Erdogan,” he says. “But it’s terrible news for everyone else. The region will face the consequences for decades.”

He also criticizes the broader strategy of weakening Arab nations: “This is part of an intentional effort to keep countries like Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt weak. A strong Syria was a barrier to Israeli expansion, and its fall benefits only those who seek to dominate the region.”

A Sobering Counter-Narrative

As celebratory headlines fade, the voices of Medhurst and Marandi challenge the dominant narrative, painting a stark picture of betrayal, loss, and manipulation. Syria’s collapse is not the triumph of democracy but the result of a global chess game where ordinary Syrians bear the cost.

“Syrians will be begging for the old days,” Medhurst predicts, comparing Syria’s future to Iraq and Libya. For both Medhurst and Marandi, the story of Syria is a cautionary tale—a vivid reminder of the devastating impact of geopolitical ambition on a nation and its people.