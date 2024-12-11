VIDEO GAMES EUROPE LAUNCHES PAN-EUROPEAN SEIZE THE CONTROLS CAMPAIGN FOR PARENTS AND GUARDIANS IN LEAD UP TO CHRISTMAS 2024

Video Games Europe CEO Simon Little said: “We believe these tools can help families set ground rules that encourage responsible gameplay and enable parents and kids to relax and enjoy all the many benefits and joys of playing video games at Christmas and all year round.”

The campaign provides five useful tips on how to manage video gameplay, such as: checking the PEGI age ratings, using parental guidance tools and encouraging parents to play the games with their children to facilitate conversations around play time, game choices and topics like optional purchases of in-game content.

Simon Little said “Our commitment to providing families with information is paying off. It is rewarding to see that, for example, research shows that 95 % of parents and families have agreements in place and supervise when their children are allowed to purchase in-game content[1].”

The easy-to-use parental guidance tools, available on members’ games and devices, include the management of playtime, access to age-appropriate games, privacy and purchases.

Simon Little concluded: “Importantly, there are tools at every parent’s finger tips to ensure that playing video games is a positive and enjoyable experience for the whole family.”

See more here: https://www.seizethecontrols.eu/ and here https://www.seizethecontrols.eu/local/

[1] According to recent research, 76% of the parents of children that play games say their children do not make in game purchases and 95% of parents of children who do buy in-game extras actively monitor their children’s spending.