Warehouse Gyms Swansea: A Winning Weekend to Remember

Warehouse Gyms Swansea has had a phenomenal weekend, marked by a series of remarkable achievements that underscore their passion and dedication to fitness excellence.

The weekend began with the team competing in the Hyrox fitness competition, where they accomplished a phenomenal sub-1-hour performance—a testament to their skill and preparation. This was followed by a trip to Leicester for the National Fitness Awards, where the gym was crowned Gym Team of the Year and National Gym of the Year, beating out strong contenders to earn these top honors.

In addition to these achievements, Warehouse Gyms hosted and delivered an exhilarating Guerrilla 500 fitness challenge, further showcasing their commitment to pushing boundaries and engaging their community in high-energy, transformative fitness experiences.

Reflecting on the whirlwind of activity, the team expressed how “jam-packed yet rewarding” the weekend was, celebrating both personal milestones and industry recognition.

The awards ceremony itself, held at The Athena in Leicester, was a glamorous event with over 800 attendees, hosted by British athletics legend Derek Redmond. It featured over 20 award categories recognizing the best in the fitness industry. Speaking on the winners, Dominic Musgrave, National Fitness Awards director, noted:

“This year’s winners should be very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist never mind a winner and runner-up in each category.”

Warehouse Gyms Swansea’s accomplishments this weekend reflect their unrelenting commitment to innovation, teamwork, and fostering a culture of fitness excellence. Truly, Warehouse Gyms is “doing it right.”

www.ware-house.uk