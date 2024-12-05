YOUNG PERSON TACKLING GLOBAL PERIOD POVERTY AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS DIANA AWARD

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

Ella founded The Pachamama Project to combat global period poverty, ensuring access to safe and reusable period products for all who menstruate. Motivated by her own struggles with debilitating period pain and the barriers it created during her education, Ella empathised with those in poverty or upheaval, where lack of period products can impact health, education, and dignity. Starting with home-sewn “Pacha Pads”, Ella has rallied 2,500 volunteers across 13 countries to sew over 160,000 reusable pads distributed to vulnerable communities worldwide. Her charity promotes menstrual health education and sustainable practices, reaching over 20,000 people to date and breaking stigmas globally and ensuring no one is held back simply because of menstruation.

Ella Lambert said: “I am extremely proud to receive recognition for my work on such a stigmatised and often over-looked issue. Every single one of our volunteers is changing lives and playing an integral part in our mission to end period poverty, keep girls in education, women in work and to restore dignity.”

Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, said: “We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award Recipients from across the world who are dedicating their time to making positive change. These young people demonstrate that young people have the power to change the world; a belief also held by Diana Princess of Wales. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities.”

What our community says about Pachamama:

Taken from beneficiary feedback in Uganda where 98% of students in receipt of our pads have improved school attendance

Student at Kigezi High School in Uganda: “The pads have helped me a lot. I used to struggle looking for money to buy pads from the shop. I now feel confident to go to school.”

Volunteer feedback:

Lorraine, Suffolk: “I have a chronic illness and normally find volunteering for charities difficult. Yet with Pachamama, I can work at my own pace with no pressure and still feel that I am contributing to helping others. Every time I post one bag of pads, I just hope it enables one more girl to attend school.”

