NFTs Are Back! Illuvium Launches New Collection with G-SHOCK after Wave 3 Alpha’s sell out in 1 hour

Following the US election, the crypto market has experienced renewed momentum, with a notable rise in NFT transactions and an increase in the overall NFT market cap. In this bullish environment, Illuvium is making waves with its latest release.

Launching on December 9, 2024, Illuvium Beyond x G-SHOCK Wave 3 Collection features six fan-favourite Illuvitars reimagined in G-SHOCK style, blending digital collectibles with real-world allure. The lineup includes Aapon, the mystic monkey; Earth Doka, a fierce fighter; Pho, a powerful brawler; Flare, a resilient protector; Archos, a healing turtle; and Lynx, a sleek hunter. Each Illuvitar wears unique G-SHOCK gear with three distinct collectible backgrounds, adding depth and variety for collectors.

As a special bonus, collectors who purchase 20 or more D1SKs will receive an exclusive Illuvium x G-SHOCK watch, a limited-edition physical collectible that celebrates this exciting partnership and bridges the digital and physical worlds.

Since its debut in 2022, Illuvium Beyond has solidified its place in the NFT gaming space, generating over $12.1 million in revenue and partnering with major brands like GameStop and Team Liquid. The G-SHOCK collaboration represents the next step in elevating the Illuvium brand and community.

“The G-SHOCK x Illuvium collab isn’t just a drop; it’s about bringing something fresh and exciting to the community,” said Kieran Warwick, Co-Founder of Illuvium. “With the market turning up and new energy in the crypto space, this is the perfect moment to release a collection that combines nostalgia, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship.”

And Takahashi Oh, Senior General Manager of Timepieces at Casio said “Partnering with Illuvium allows us to start a new approach where the G-SHOCK brand integrates into the world of gaming. We are excited to provide a new user experience while utilizing the toughness design and brand colors that are a symbol of G-SHOCK.”

Collectors can purchase D1SKs, containing Illuvitars adorned in G-SHOCK gear, during the limited sale window from December 9th to December 22nd, 2024.

Mark your calendars to collect, customise, and claim a piece of this historic collaboration. Don’t miss the chance to own digital Illuvitars and the exclusive Illuvium x G-SHOCK watch.

Project Overview

Dates of sale December 9 – December 22 (UTC) Sales price $35 Blockchain Ethereum Sales place Illuvium Official website: https://beyond.illuvium.io/

Illuvium is a blockchain-based gaming studio that combines the thrill of collecting, battling, and exploring with the benefits of decentralised finance and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its suite of games allows players to discover and collect Illuvials, engage in strategic battles, and participate in a thriving community.

illuvium.io

Casio’s shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe’s dream of ‘creating a watch that never breaks.’ Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan. The watch is packed with Casio’s innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support Mr. Ibe’s mantra “never, never give up.”