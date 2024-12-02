The Episcopal Church Foundation Announces Dail St. Claire as New President and Chief Executive Officer

After a ten-month nationwide executive search, the ECF Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Dail St. Claire, who has served ECF and its Endowment for over a decade as Board Director and Advisor. “We are thrilled to welcome Dail St. Claire as ECF’s new President and CEO,” said Todd Anderson, Chair of ECF’s Board of Directors.

“Dail’s vision, expertise, and deep commitment to the Episcopal Church’s mission, as well as her familiarity with ECF, positions her to lead us into the challenging next phase of our work with lay leaders and ministries. We thank Donald Romanik for his exceptional leadership, dedication, and service.”

“It is a privilege to be ECF’s President and CEO,” said St. Claire. “I look forward to building on our rich history of fostering lay-clergy partnerships and strengthening faith communities with our dedicated staff and board, lay leaders, ministers, dioceses, and partners navigating this time of change and healing in our communities and nation. I am committed to a partnership between ECF and our Honorary Chair, Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, in his vision of building a sustainable future for ‘one Church in Christ’.

With a career that spans asset/wealth management, finance, and philanthropy, St. Claire brings over three decades of experience to ECF. St. Claire, a 2x Founder of a financial services firm, private equity fund, and mutual fund trust company, fosters innovative partnerships and drives operational efficiencies. She has a successful track record of growing and scaling small and mid-sized businesses in highly regulated industries and launching start-ups as President, COO, CIO, and Advisor.

St. Claire co-designed a digital asset banking platform with a sustainable development framework. While managing global equity and liquidity assets for New York City’s $280 billion public pension funds at the beginning of her career in 1991, St. Claire also managed the first public pension emerging manager program comprised of diverse-owned managers.

St. Claire has served as ECF’s Finance Committee Chair, overseeing its self-directed endowment fund as a board member and advisor. She is a board member of the Institute for Sustainable Communities, and a member of the Economic Club of New York, and The Common Good.

St. Claire holds a BA from the University of California, San Diego, and an MA in Public Policy from the University of Chicago, Harris School. She is an RRCA-certified running and fitness coach and has run 15 marathons.

Founded in 1949, ECF is an independent foundation that services Episcopal faith communities and supports lay leadership and clergy. ECF’s self-directed Endowment was formed in 1955. Its services and programs include Endowment Management Services.

www.ecf.org