Olympic Gold Medallist Julien Alfred Purchases Apartment at Cas en Bas Beach Resort on Her Home Island of Saint Lucia

The 23-year-old global superstar sprinter, who was recently in London for the World Travel Market representing Saint Lucia as their new Tourism Ambassador, has also agreed to represent Cas en Bas Beach Resort as a Hotel Ambassador beginning in 2026 for an 8-year exclusive period.

The managed unit, part of Cas en Bas Beach Resort, represents a strategic financial investment for Miss Alfred while also serving as a personal retreat. “I am thrilled to have this exceptional base where I can unwind and spend quality time with friends and family when I come home,’ says Miss Alfred. ‘This investment not only supports my future but also allows me to enjoy all that the beautiful island of Saint Lucia has to offer.”

Miss Alfred has pledged a proportion of the rental income generated by her unit to the Julien Alfred Foundation, her charity that provides school supplies and athletic equipment to underprivileged children in Saint Lucia. British entrepreneur Edward Wellington, founder of Wellington Estates, has generously agreed to match the pledge indefinitely. Wellington commented: “It is a real honour to welcome Miss Alfred to my resort. She is an inspiration to all and a true testament of how hard work, self-discipline and determination can help reach your goals. I commend miss Alfred for giving so much back to her home nation and in such a short amount of time, and I am proud to support her foundation.”

Idyllically located near Rodney Bay, directly between St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, the new uber-luxury Cabot golf estate, and the spectacular 1 km white sand beach, Cas en Bas Beach Resort will provide an innovative blend of personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive experiences that will include an exciting range of dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Offering the perfect balance of adventure and luxury, facilities will include a spa, signature restaurant, sports bar, cafe, convenience store, 50 metre pool with sun decks, and a beach club. Wellington Estates has purchased the adjacent land plot, with plans to further increase the number of hotel keys, residences and amenities.

Cas en Bas Beach Resort, which is part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, will comprise of 90 contemporary studios and 1- and 2- bedroom hotel suites. Each residence comes fully furnished and offers expansive open concept living including private balconies or garden terraces, kitchenettes, as well as full concierge and housekeeping services. These fully managed, award-winning residences are available for purchase (85% already sold). Homeowners can benefit from the World of Hyatt loyalty program, widely recognized as one of the world’s best hotel loyalty programs.

The resort, which is currently nominated for Best Development in the Americas 2024, is due to open in summer 2025 and will further elevate the hospitality offerings on the island.

Freehold studio, 1 and 2 bedroom fully managed apartments from US$330,000 to $765,000.

Julien Alfred

Saint Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred (born 10 June 2001) won the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in the 100 metres, setting a new national record of 10.72s in the final – the first-ever Olympic medal for Saint Lucia. She then won a silver in the 200 metres. She also won the gold medal in the 60 metres at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. Appointed Saint Lucia Tourism Ambassador in 2024.

Cas en Bas Beach Resort

Located on the prestigious Cap Estate in the northern tip of the island, Cas En Bas Beach Resort presents the perfect home away from home that is secluded and exclusive, yet a short drive from the buzzing social and cultural life in Rodney Bay, the country’s most popular tourism and entertainment hot spot. This one-of-a-kind resort elegantly delivers a contemporary experience that is in tune with the island’s soul. The award-winning resort is idyllically situated between the 18-hole championship course at St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, the picturesque Cas En Bas Bay and its 1km sandy beach, and the new uber-luxury Cabot golf estate. With direct flights from Miami, New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto, London, and many more international cities, Saint Lucia is a convenient and easily accessible tropical island getaway.

Vacation Home Ownership at Cas en Bas Beach Resort

A collection of spacious (366-905 sq ft) freehold studio, one and two bedroom apartments, beautifully designed to optimise the expansive open plan accommodation, is available for purchase. Benefits of buying at Cas en Bas Beach Resort include:

• Leading global operator

• No Home Owners Association

• No direct maintenance liability

• Sinking fund for FF&E replacement, repair & maintenance

• Managed rental programme

• Business interruption insurance protecting rental income

• Developer finance options available with up to 70% LTV with no foreclosure and re-paid from rental income only, making purchasing abroad far more affordable and with far less risk.

Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt location connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

Hyatt is one of the world’s leading hospitality brands, with one driving purpose: to care for people so they can be their best. The company’s commitment to this is evidenced by a 60-year history of high standards and quality, with portfolio today of over 28 premier brands spanning more than 1,300 properties in 76 countries. World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program* uniting participating locations.

Wellington Estates International developer Wellington Estates, owner of St. Lucian development company Cameron Inc., develops and manages its own property portfolio and investments that consist of unique properties that deliver long term capital growth and high rent yields.

