Experience Luxury and Elite Living and Community with NEXUS Global Membership

A passport to elite living and community

Offering unique privileges around the world, the NEXUS Global Membership is where sophistication embraces a world of culture and lifestyle.

For two decades, NEXUS Luxury Collection has been building a collection of luxury assets and experiences around the world for families to enjoy, and today, discerning families can access exclusive benefits to its expanding ecosystems. With properties in the Bahamas, New York, London, St. Andrews (Scotland), Florida, Virginia, Atlanta, and soon to extend to Saint-Tropez, and Sardinia, NEXUS is redefining the possibilities for those who desire not only privacy and access, but a sense of belonging. With its luxury residential communities and private members clubs in key international cities, NEXUS has cultivated a global network that blends sophistication with connectivity. This autumn, NEXUS introduced its Global Membership programme, coinciding with the grand opening of NEXUS Club London in January of 2025. These expanded endeavours mark the real estate development and hospitality company’s latest evolution in its mission to offer unparalleled experiences that go beyond luxury accommodation and embraces families.

The Global Membership: A world of privileges for a new generation

The new Global Membership programme brings together NEXUS’s collection of properties and clubs in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, from the cultural heart of New York City to the sunshine of the Bahamas. This membership offers a plethora of experiences and amenities for members and their families, creating a dynamic way to live, work, play, socialise, and travel – across all ages.

Each membership includes privileges for the primary member, spouse or partner, and children up to the age of 40, ensuring that the entire family can enjoy the programme’s offerings. The family-centred focus allows members to build lasting memories, whether enjoying a private event at NEXUS Club New York or a horseback riding lesson at the luxury resort community of Albany in the Bahamas. Albany’s Equestrian Club spans over four acres with several covered and all-weather rings and arenas, perfect for private and group lessons. Members also receive exclusive access to high-profile events, such as the Hero World Challenge and the NEXUS Golf Team Championship, and priority access to VIP tickets for major events at renowned venues including London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Our Global Membership extends beyond just creating another access point; we’re building an ecosystem where exclusivity meets community,” says Christopher Anand, CEO and Managing Partner of NEXUS Luxury Collection. “The programme is designed with a multi- generational vision, extending privileges to include children up to age 40, inviting the entire family to share in the richness across all our offerings.”

Global Membership privileges cater to an array of different lifestyles. Members receive a $5,000 annual lodging credit at Albany, which can be used for family trips or gifted to friends, unlimited access year-round to the private clubs, a $2,000 credit for children to enjoy NEXUS Summer Experiences at Albany, and a vast calendar of events enabling members to participate in specially curated experiences across sports, music, arts and culture. The cumulative credit feature allowing members to apply a portion of their dues toward real estate purchases at Albany further positions membership as a smart investment that grows with each member’s journey.

Albany, Bahamas: An island paradise for the elite

Anchoring the NEXUS trellis is Albany, a 600-acre residential and resort community on the southwest coast of New Providence in the Bahamas. Known for its commitment to privacy and service, Albany combines luxury with a sense of place, making it an escape that is, at the same time, low key and comfortable. From a range of custom homes and marina residences designed by world-class architects, including Bjarke Ingels and Morris Adjmi, to beachfront villas with private pools, Albany offers accommodations that embody elegance and individuality.

Albany’s heart lies in its 71-slip mega-yacht marina, designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern. This waterfront masterpiece accommodates vessels up to 250 feet and serves as a social and recreational hub for the community. “Albany is more than just a resort – it’s a place where members feel at home, with a community spirit that’s woven into every experience,” says Damien Michelmore, Chief Operating Officer of Albany.

“The marina’s location also makes Albany an accessible gateway for travellers arriving by private yacht or via nearby Nassau’s international and private airports.”

For golf aficionados, Albany features an 18-hole championship course designed by Ernie Els. As host of the annual Hero World Challenge, Albany’s golf facilities are world-renowned, featuring everything from high-tech training areas to casual dining at NINETEEN. “Our golf course is one of Albany’s most celebrated amenities,” says Anand. “It’s a place where enthusiasts can perfect their game, enjoy camaraderie, and take in the beauty of the landscape.”

Albany’s dining options are as varied as they are world- class. With beachside and marina-view options, guests can enjoy a diverse range of cuisines, from casual family- friendly eateries to sophisticated fine dining experiences. Bisou Bisous, a French cafe and patisserie located at the marina, and Vesper, an elegant beachfront restaurant, are just two examples of the culinary treasures that await guests.

A new hub for connection: NEXUS Club London and T-Squared Social

Set to open in January 2025, NEXUS Club London will be the newest hub for cultural engagement, fine dining and the community spirit that is symbolic of all NEXUS properties. Located in chic South Kensington, NEXUS Club London will offer curated experiences that reflect the city’s cultural richness – from art previews to networking events. In New York, T-Squared Social has quickly become a favourite for its innovative combination of dining, sports and entertainment, and social engagement, and in Summer 2025, T-Squared Social at The New Picture House will debut in the town that invented the game of golf, St. Andrews, Scotland.

These clubs and spaces serve as vibrant hubs for members, blending a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere with thoughtfully designed spaces for both business and leisure. Each club reflects its city’s unique spirit while maintaining the hallmark quality and service that NEXUS members expect, creating consistent yet culturally immersive experiences worldwide.

Looking forward: A vision of connection and legacy

NEXUS Luxury Collection’s vision for the future centres on the idea of community and long-term connection. With its Global Membership programme, NEXUS has created more than just a membership – it has crafted a legacy for its members and their families, where every experience is designed to build lasting memories.

As NEXUS Club London prepares to officially open its doors, the NEXUS community will gain even more opportunities to connect, share, and indulge in the finest of elevated luxury across continents. This new chapter reflects NEXUS’s dedication to offering exclusive access and meaningful experiences that cater to every facet of its members’ lives – from leisure and family activities to business networking and high- profile events.

With every new property, club, and event, NEXUS is setting a high standard for service, where members are not just guests but part of a visionary community that spans the globe. For those seeking the ultimate in exclusivity, luxury, and global connectivity, the Global Membership offers an extraordinary lifestyle that makes the world feel a little more within reach.

