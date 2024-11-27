112-Year-Old Brazilian Now World’s Oldest Living Man

João Marinho Neto was born in Maranguape, Ceará, Brazil, on 5 October 1912, into a family of farmers. During his childhood, his parents moved the family to a rural area of Apuiarés. From the age of about four, João was already enjoying helping his father and his employee in the fields. Along with taking care of the cattle, they would harvest fruit from Juazeiro trees, by creating a makeshift hook from the branches to protect the fruit. He experienced hardship on several occasions, as he had to survive through severe droughts that struck the region throughout the decades. João married Josefa Albano dos Santos (1920–1994), with whom he had four children: Antônio, José, Fátima, and Vanda (deceased). His wife had inherited property at Fazenda Massapê, where João cultivated the land with corn and beans. He also raised cattle, goats, pigs, and chickens. Later in his life, João had three more children—Vinícius, Jarbas, and Conceição—with Antonia Rodrigues Moura. Through hard work, João built a financially stable life, accruing assets such as land and houses.On 2 April 2024, following the passing of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela, he became the oldest (known) living man in Latin America, at the age of 111 years, 180 days. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him and his family on this remarkable achievement. We wish him continued good health and many more years of happiness. His story stands as an inspiration to people across the globe. For more: https://longeviquest.com/2024/11/joao-marinho-neto-becomes-the-worlds-oldest-living-man-at-112-years-old/