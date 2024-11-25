Advanced Automation Technologies (AAT) Agrees to Acquire GERSTEL to Expand its Automated Sample Preparation Capabilities

Advanced Automation Technologies, a platform of laboratory-automation brands backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, today announced an agreement to acquire GERSTEL GmbH & Co. KG and its international subsidiaries.

GERSTEL, headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany and with sales subsidiaries in the USA, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, and China, specializes in automated solutions for gas and liquid chromatography. GERSTEL develops and manufactures systems for sample preparation, thermal desorption and odor analysis, primarily focusing on GC/MS (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry) and LC/MS (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry). Their products are designed to enhance precision and efficiency in laboratories. GERSTEL offers a range of solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries, including fragrance, environmental testing, food and beverage, and forensics. GERSTEL’s systems help streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and improve the accuracy and reproducibility of analytical results.

GERSTEL will join AAT’s existing brands – Skalar Analytical, LCTech, PromoChrom Technologies, EST Analytical and tsHR – providing a highly complementary product offering for commercial and industrial laboratories globally. GERSTEL’s strength in Europe, North America and Asia also bolsters AAT’s presence in these regions and greatly expands regional sales and service capabilities.

“I’ve been contacted by Battery Ventures, and other investment firms, persistently for many years, but never considered selling the business, as I was planning to keep it in the family forever,” said Holger Gerstel, GERSTEL’s Owner & MD. “My view changed after seeing the complementary group of companies Battery brought together, so I knew AAT would be a good future home for GERSTEL. I am excited to see GERSTEL continue to flourish alongside the AAT family.”

The transition will be actively supported by the former owner, Holger Gerstel, and the current managing director, Peter Wiersdörfer.

“I am delighted that GERSTEL is joining the AAT family of brands,” said Amod Kher, CEO of the AAT. GERSTEL is an iconic company with a great brand, global reach and technological leadership. It is well positioned in the food, flavor and fragrance markets. GERSTEL is an excellent complement to our existing AAT brands. As part of AAT’s laboratory automation platform, Gerstel employees will have the opportunity to leverage the power of Masterworks, AAT’s business system, which will help accelerate growth through new product innovation, sales, marketing, and service excellence, as well as its strength in continuous margin expansion”.

GERSTEL represents the fourth add-on acquisition for AAT and is expected to close before the end of 2024, subject to customary regulatory filings.

“As we approach two years since our initial investment in Skalar Analytical as the starting point for AAT, we are pleased with our M&A traction and the organic growth each company has experienced,” said Zack Smotherman, a Battery general partner who serves on AAT’s board. “We continue to be excited about additional acquisition opportunities we are pursuing, and the broader market tailwinds supporting the continued development of the platform.”

Founded in 1967, Gerstel GmbH & Co. KG is a family-owned company dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality solutions for automated sample preparation and introduction in gas chromatography (GC) and liquid chromatography (LC) systems. GERSTEL is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, with subsidiaries in the USA, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore and China. Learn more at https://gerstel.com/en

Advanced Automation Technologies is a family of laboratory automation brands backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. The AAT family of companies began in March 2023 with an initial investment in Skalar Analytical, a provider of wet chemistry analysis. Established in 1965, Skalar Analytical has grown organically into a multinational organization with subsidiaries across Europe, North America, and India and with over eighty representatives throughout the world. Since the initial investment, AAT has acquired PromoChrom Technologies Ltd, a Canadian manufacturer of automated solid phase extraction instrumentation and a leader in PFAS extraction systems, LCTech GmbH, a German manufacturer of sample preparation automation and consumables, and EST Analytical, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, which manufactures a range of automated laboratory solutions for gas chromatography (GC) sample introduction and preparation. EST’s Rotterdam-based subsidiary, tsHR, provides a range of automated elemental combustion analyzers used in environmental and petrochemical applications. Learn more at https://www.skalar.com/group