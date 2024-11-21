ICC Confirms What The World Already Knows: Israel IS a War Criminal

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

The three-judge panel wrote in its unanimous decision that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity.”

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan called on both the court’s member and non-member states to cooperate with the warrants, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration, urging states to work towards accountability. Khan also expressed concern over the escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank, pointing to “shrinking humanitarian access” and the continued expansion of international crime allegations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the decision “restores hope and trust not only in international law along with UN institutions, but also in the importance of justice, accountability and prosecution of war criminals,” and called on all UN and ICC member states to halt communication and meetings with both Netanyahu and Gallant.

Hamas welcomed the warrants and called on the ICC “to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders.”

The Netherlands was the first country to say it will honour the arrest warrants, if any of the named Israeli leaders arrived on Dutch territory.

Holland is prepared to act upon the arrest warrant, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp as its source.

A French Foreign Ministry said that France’s reaction will be in line with the court’s statutes, but declined to say whether France would arrest Netanyahu if he came to the country.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said his country will abide by all rulings issued by international courts.

The U.K. government said it respects “the independence of the International Criminal Court,” and stressed that “Israel has a right to defend itself, in accordance with international law… We remain focused on pushing for an immediate cease-fire” in the war.

In Jordan, EU Diplomat Josep Borrell said that the warrants issued are not political and must be respected and implemented – he reminded the EU that all member states must arrest these individuals if they enter Europe.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the court’s decision must be respected and implemented, adding that the Palestinians deserved justice after what he termed Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said that Europe “must comply” with the warrants, and further urged European nations to impose economic sanctions and suspend trade agreements with Israel.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that “Ireland respects the ICC’s role, and anyone capable of aiding its critical work must now do so with urgency.”

The White House said that the U.S. “fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials.”

Incoming U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said “the ICC has no credibility and these allegations have been refuted by the U.S. government,” adding that “you can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC and UN come January.”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to advance a House-passed bill sanctioning the ICC.

Israel’s far-right police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said Israel’s response to the warrants should be to apply “sovereignty over all areas of [the West Bank], Jewish settlement throughout the entire land.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation welcomed the International Criminal Court’s historic decision to issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Their statement said: “We call on ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to show the same resolve in pursuing the 1,000 Israeli soldiers named in our October 2024 complaint. Supported by over 8,000 verified pieces of evidence, including videos, forensic reports, and eyewitness testimonies, this case offers undeniable proof of systematic attacks on civilians in Gaza.

“Justice requires more than action from the ICC — it demands the full commitment of national courts. The Hind Rajab Foundation has already filed cases in several jurisdictions, including recently Cyprus and the UK, targeting individuals involved in war crimes in Gaza. We will continue to pursue Israeli war criminals wherever they live or travel, ensuring that no corner of the world is a safe haven for perpetrators of such heinous acts… This is only the beginning. The Hind Rajab Foundation has numerous legal actions already in motion and even more in the pipeline.”