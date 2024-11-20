World Denounces US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN Security Council

Governments and human rights groups around the world have strongly condemned the United States for vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza…

In an emotionally charged speech, the Palestinian representative accused the Council of failing to uphold its responsibilities, warning that continued inaction was enabling the ongoing “annihilation” of the Palestinian people.

The resolution, led by the elected ten members (E10) of the Council, sought to end the violence and demanded the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas. Despite weeks of negotiations and significant compromises, including the removal of Chapter 7 enforcement measures, the US vetoed the draft, drawing sharp criticism from multiple member states.

“A License to Kill”

In a scathing address, the Palestinian representative described the veto as a green light for continued violence. “What more can Israel do for this Council to act under Chapter 7?” the representative asked. “Are Palestinian lives not worth saving, or does Israel have a license to kill?”

The speech painted a grim picture of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. “Famine is looming all over Gaza,” the representative said. “Two million people displaced, still hunted even when they are in tents. The total destruction of Gaza and all the requirements of life in it.”

Criticizing the absence of a ceasefire, the representative accused Israel of pursuing objectives far beyond hostage retrieval. “This full-fledged Israeli assault against the Palestinian people and the Palestinian land is about everything except the hostages. If the families of hostages can see that, how can anyone in this room claim otherwise?”

“A Genocide in Plain Sight”

The representative expressed anguish over the staggering human toll, citing 44,000 Palestinians killed, with many more unaccounted for. “One day, we will retrieve them in mass graves under the rubble, and we will discover the real numbers of this horror,” they said.

The speech condemned the normalization of Palestinian suffering. “The world should not grow accustomed to the death of Palestinians, to seeing Palestinian children starving, to seeing mothers carrying their children from one place to another forcibly displaced. They should not get accustomed to seeing journalists killed, humanitarians killed, and Palestinians detained, abducted, and tortured.”

The representative lamented the double standards of international law, questioning whether different rules applied to Israel. “Is there a UN Charter for Israel that is different from the Charter you all have? Tell us. Is there an international law for them and another for us? Do they have the right to kill, and the only right we have is to die?”

A Call to Action

The State of Palestine urged the global community to act decisively. “A ceasefire doesn’t resolve everything, but it is the first step towards resolving anything,” the representative argued. “We are out of time.”

The representative called on the General Assembly to take action where the Security Council has failed. “We call on all states and all peoples to stand for life, for freedom, and for peace. The resolutions of this Council are binding. Their role is to be enforced, not to record violations for history’s purposes and then allow them to continue.”

“The Bare Human Minimum”

The vetoed resolution was described as a “bare minimum” rooted in basic principles of humanity. “This resolution is trying to restore life, to save lives. It’s not a dangerous message. The draft resolution is not a dangerous message. This veto is a dangerous message to Israel that it can continue executing its plans—the very plans you oppose.”

The Palestinian representative highlighted the implications of inaction. “One day, someone will dig up these meetings and see us pleading for the lives of our people over and over again. They will wonder how genocide, displayed on TVs and known to the whole world, was able to continue for this long.”

Israel’s Defense

In response, Israel’s representative defended the US veto, characterizing the resolution as a “roadmap to more terror.” The Israeli envoy blamed Hamas for the conflict, asserting that its actions on October 7, which included killing and abducting civilians, necessitated Israel’s military response.

“If Hamas were to release the hostages and surrender their weapons, not one more shot would need to be fired,” the Israeli representative said, accusing the Council of failing to hold Hamas accountable. “Today, this Council had the opportunity to stand on the side of justice, decency, and humanity. History will remember who stood with the victims and who betrayed them to shield terrorists.”

A Divided Council

The veto marked the latest in a series of failures by the Security Council to reach consensus on Gaza. Over the past 14 months, the Council has debated 12 resolutions on the conflict, with only four adopted. Frustration among member states is mounting, with the Palestinian representative accusing the Council of “self-inflicted powerlessness.”

The representative also warned of the precedent set by the veto. “This veto tells Israel it can continue its deliberate, repeated, and massive killing of Palestinians. It is starving them on purpose. Nobody can deny it. This is by design.”

A Shared Vision of Peace

Concluding their address, the Palestinian representative envisioned a world free from violence and oppression. “There is a world where Palestinian children grow up without occupation, bombs, settlements, walls, military checkpoints, or prisons. That world can exist today if we act. But our failure to act means many more Palestinians will suffer, and others will too.”

The representative reiterated their commitment to a peaceful solution. “We are for a peaceful path, even after all that has happened. Help us chart it, not block it.”

Global outrage over US veto

China: China’s U.N. Ambassador, Fu Cong, criticized the U.S. veto, stating that each time the United States exercised its veto to protect Israel, the number of people killed in Gaza had steadily risen.

France: France’s ambassador, Nicolas de Riviere, expressed regret over the U.S. veto, emphasizing that the resolution firmly required the release of hostages and that France still has two hostages in Gaza.

Algeria: Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador, Amar Bendjama, expressed deep regret over the U.S. veto, stating that the resolution represented the bare minimum needed to address the desperate situation on the ground.

Human Rights Organizations: Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, Agnès Callamard, criticized the U.S. veto, stating that Washington had a chance to protect Palestinian civilians but chose “the opposite path” at the UNSC.

These responses reflect a broad international consensus opposing the U.S. decision to veto the ceasefire resolution, highlighting concerns over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for immediate action to protect civilians.