Sky News has been condemned by the public and media commentators after editing a report on violent incidents involving Israeli football fans in Amsterdam, raising significant questions about bias and transparency.

The riot, which began with Maccabi Tel Aviv fans engaging in violent and inflammatory actions in Amsterdam this week, has spiraled into a debate on editorial practices and journalistic ethics, with observers questioning whether political pressure influenced Sky News’ revisions.

Violence erupted ahead of a UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax. According to eyewitness accounts and verified social media footage, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans went on what witnesses described as a “rampage,” disrupting public order and engaging in incendiary behavior.

Reports from local sources detailed how fans chanted “Kill all Arabs,” tore down Palestinian flags from residents’ homes, and wielded metal bars as they clashed with Dutch locals. Sky News’ initial coverage of the incident provided context to these actions, underscoring the disturbing nature of the chants, which witnesses classified as genocidal rhetoric directed at Amsterdam’s Arab community.

Yet, Sky News’ handling of this story took a controversial turn. Shortly after the initial report aired, the network removed the segment, issuing a re-edited version that many criticized as a watered-down and skewed representation. The updated video reportedly minimized the Maccabi fans’ alleged actions and reframed the narrative to emphasize “anti-Semitic violence in Amsterdam.” In place of the original footage, which documented the Maccabi fans’ disruptive behavior, the revised report featured statements from Dutch and British officials condemning anti-Semitism, leaving out substantial details of the violence attributed to the Maccabi fans.

Covering for Israel…

Mark Owen Jones, an academic and specialist in disinformation, closely analyzed the differences between the two versions. He described the alterations as “staggering” in their effect on the overall narrative, observing that the language changes effectively redirected the focus of the report. “In the initial segment, Sky News described how Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chanted openly racist and anti-Arab slogans,” Jones pointed out. “The re-edited version replaced this context with statements from public figures, emphasizing only the incidents against Maccabi fans.”

David Clark, a former adviser to late British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, added his own criticism, highlighting what he viewed as an intentional reframing of the story to downplay the gravity of the Maccabi fans’ actions. “We’re not just talking about racism here,” he stated. “This was incendiary rhetoric and physical violence targeting an ethnic minority. By revising the language, they’ve stripped away the real, horrific context of the situation.”

The re-edit also included a quote from a Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter, who compared the incidents in Amsterdam to “the trauma of October 7th.” However, critics argue that Sky News failed to present the other side of the story, omitting any perspectives from Amsterdam residents who were reportedly targeted in the clashes. “Not including accounts from Dutch locals who faced aggression from Maccabi fans is a glaring omission,” said Janine Derksen, a Dutch journalist familiar with the incident. “It’s a critical aspect of the story that adds nuance and sheds light on what actually unfolded on those streets.”

Further complicating matters, a Dutch photographer who captured video footage of Maccabi fans allegedly assaulting locals took to social media to call out multiple Western media outlets, including the BBC and CNN, for using her footage in a misleading manner. She stated that these networks presented the footage as though it depicted Maccabi fans being attacked rather than committing attacks, fundamentally altering the context. “I witnessed and filmed these fans attacking Amsterdam residents,” the photographer said. “To see that footage used to depict them as victims is beyond misleading—it’s an outright distortion.”

The photographer has since demanded that media organizations issue public apologies and correct their coverage. Thus far, only one German media outlet has complied, according to her social media post.

Social media has been ablaze with reactions to Sky News’ handling of the story, with many users expressing disillusionment over what they view as biased reporting. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Sky News has a duty to report the full truth. Editing out parts of the story and pushing a selective narrative undermines journalistic integrity.” Another commented, “If Sky News can’t be transparent about why they made these changes, then we need to question who’s influencing the media we rely on for truth.”

Following the backlash, Sky News issued a brief statement noting that the original video “didn’t meet Sky’s standards for balance and impartiality.” However, the network did not provide further clarification on which standards were violated or explain why such extensive edits were necessary. Media ethics experts have voiced concern over the lack of transparency, arguing that Sky News’ failure to specify the nature of the alleged editorial breach leaves room for speculation about external pressures and motives.

David Clark highlighted this lack of transparency as a critical failure. “News organizations are supposed to adjust their content when necessary, but they should do so transparently,” he said. “This episode feels less like a responsible adjustment and more like an attempt to manage the story’s political implications. It’s a disturbing precedent.”

Mainsteam Media No Longer Trusted

The controversy has intensified scrutiny on how media outlets cover sensitive issues, particularly those related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Analysts are pointing to a growing trend of “manufacturing consent,” wherein certain narratives are amplified while others are downplayed or omitted. In this case, critics argue that Sky News’ edits ultimately shape public perception of complex geopolitical issues by selectively presenting only part of the story. As media watchdog groups have noted, such practices risk eroding public trust in mainstream journalism at a time when transparency is more critical than ever.

“Imagine if Palestinian or Arab football fans had marched through Amsterdam chanting ‘Kill the Jews’—they would have been immediately condemned worldwide,” said a Dutch social media user. “This double standard is glaring, and it’s time we confront the selective outrage displayed by both media outlets and politicians.”

For many viewers and media observers, this incident underscores a broader crisis in mainstream media, as organizations grapple with accusations of biased coverage and “disinformation.” The situation has led to calls for new, independent media that can provide unfiltered coverage of complex events without the influence of powerful interests.

The controversy surrounding Sky News’ handling of the Maccabi Tel Aviv incident raises critical questions for journalism in an age of polarized narratives. For some, this moment marks an educational turning point in how they view media. “This has been an eye-opening experience,” said a Sky News viewer. “More people are starting to realize that media outlets are not always neutral. Sometimes, they’re pushing an agenda, and we’re seeing it play out in real time.”

In the immediate aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, Western media outlets reported several incidents that were later scrutinized and, in some cases, debunked. Notable examples include:

Alleged Beheading of Babies: Reports emerged claiming that Hamas militants had beheaded 40 babies in the Kfar Aza kibbutz. This narrative gained traction after an i24NEWS correspondent cited accounts from Israeli soldiers. However, subsequent investigations found no evidence to substantiate these claims. The Israeli government press office later confirmed the absence of such incidents, highlighting the dangers of unverified information during conflicts.

Misleading Visual Content: Various images and videos circulated on social media, purportedly depicting events from the October 7 attacks. Some of these visuals were later identified as outdated or unrelated to the conflict. For instance, footage from the video game Arma 3 was misrepresented as real-life scenes from the conflict, underscoring the challenges of verifying content in the digital age.

Unverified Atrocity Claims: Certain reports detailed extreme acts of violence, such as widespread sexual assaults and mass killings, attributed to Hamas fighters. While there is documented evidence of serious violations, some specific allegations lacked corroboration upon further investigation. Human Rights Watch emphasized the importance of thorough verification before disseminating such information to prevent misinformation.

Israel used the misinformation it spread into Western media to commence indiscriminate bombing across Gaza that has killed around 45,000 documented Palestinians with experts suggesting the true number could be between 200,000 and 500,000 people, mainly women and children, in the world’s first ever live-streamed genocide.

Calling Out Untruths and Bias

Last week, the BBC was accused by more than 100 of its staff of giving Israel favourable coverage in its reporting of the war on Gaza and criticised for its lack of “accurate evidence-based journalism”.

A letter sent to the broadcaster’s director general, Tim Davie, and CEO Deborah Turness on Friday said: “Basic journalistic tenets have been lacking when it comes to holding Israel to account for its actions.”

Signatories included more than 200 other people from the media industry, as well as historians, actors, academics and politicians.

The Hind Rajab Foundation – dedicated to holding individuals and organizations accountable for crimes against humanity, particularly in the context of Palestinian rights – in partnership with the March 30 Movement, has taken an urgent legal step to combat the disturbing incidents.

Together they have filed a formal criminal complaint to the Amsterdam Public Prosecutor’s Office, seeking immediate action against supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv who have reportedly engaged in acts of incitement, violence, and vandalism.

​This complaint, filed by attorney Mr. Haroon Raza on behalf of the Hind Rajab Foundation, cites multiple violent events that occurred in the streets of Amsterdam beginning on November 5, 2024. These actions reportedly include:

Incitement to Hatred and Genocidal Rhetoric: Maccabi supporters have been documented chanting slogans that incite violence against Palestinians and Arabs, especially children, echoing genocidal rhetoric that aligns with the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Assaults on Citizens and Targeted Hate Speech: Pro-Palestinian individuals were reportedly attacked by Maccabi supporters for displaying Palestinian symbols, leading to physical harm and creating an atmosphere of fear.

Vandalism and Property Destruction: Numerous incidents involved Maccabi supporters destroying Palestinian symbols and personal property, illustrating a targeted campaign of intimidation and hostility.

“The Hind Rajab Foundation is committed to ending impunity for those who commit or promote violence, particularly in a context that threatens vulnerable groups like children,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, Chairman of the Hind Rajab Foundation and the March 30 Movement. “The inflammatory chants and violent acts witnessed in Amsterdam must be addressed urgently. We call on Dutch authorities to uphold the law and demonstrate that incitement and violence have no place in our society.”

Hind Rajab was a six-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza City whose deliberate execution has come to represent the very worst of Israel’s documented war crimes.

On January 29, Hind and her family were attempting to flee the conflict when their vehicle was targetted by an Israeli tank at very close range, resulting in the deaths of six of her family members around her in the car.

Hind then made desperate phone calls to emergency services, crying for help as the Israeli tank opened fire at her… then opened fire again at the ambulance dispatched to assist her as it arrived, killing two paramedics.