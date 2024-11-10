The Kazan Summit last month of the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — marked a turning point in international relations as leaders voiced a collective response to the crisis in Gaza…

The coalition issued a strong condemnation of the violence, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a concerted international effort to provide humanitarian relief. This unified stance emphasized BRICS’ evolving role as a diplomatic counterforce to the West’s, particularly the United States’, approach to the Israel-Palestine crisis.

The U.S. has historically prioritized Israel’s security. Over recent years, U.S. policies, especially under former President Donald Trump, took steps that critics say deepened Palestinian suffering and intensified regional instability. Trump’s administration made several controversial moves, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017, embedding Israeli settlements into U.S.-Israel treaties, and closing Palestinian diplomatic channels in Washington, D.C.

Political analyst Daniel Levy says Trump’s past comments on Gaza — framing it as a potential Monaco, a place for real estate — are out of touch with the humanitarian realities.

And while the West’s approach remains tilted toward Israeli interests, BRICS leaders have condemned violence, casualties, and the forced displacements in Gaza. President Xi Jinping remarked on October 23, 2024, “We must promote an immediate ceasefire and an end to the killing,” emphasizing BRICS’ alternative vision for peace.

UN Secretary-General Appeals for Ceasefire

In his address to the Kazan summit on October 23, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to BRICS leaders to lead an international push for a ceasefire and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the residents of Gaza. He highlighted the importance of humanitarian access, calling for the release of hostages, and reinforcing the need for a two-state solution. “The cycle of violence will only end when the occupation ends, and both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security,” Guterres asserted. This message was met with resounding support among BRICS leaders, who echoed his call for de-escalation and peacebuilding across the Middle East. President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa concurred, stating, “We need an urgent solution to this cycle of violence, and that cannot happen without addressing the occupation.”

Key Statements from BRICS Leaders on the Gaza Crisis

At the Kazan summit, BRICS nations reiterated their commitment to Middle Eastern stability, reinforcing a collective stance against violence and unilateral military actions. The statements reflect BRICS’ divergent approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing peace, restraint, and diplomacy.

– Brazil: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the humanitarian toll of the conflict on October 22, saying, “We cannot remain silent in the face of this tragedy. A ceasefire is urgently needed in defense of Israeli and Palestinian children who are paying with their lives.” Brazil has played a significant role in leading diplomatic efforts, holding the UN Security Council presidency in October 2023, and calling for a ceasefire within days of the renewed conflict on October 9, 2023.

– Russia: President Vladimir Putin issued a strong caution about regional instability, stating, “The degree of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply increased. All this resembles a chain reaction and puts the entire Middle East on the brink of a full-scale war.” He later warned at the summit, “The Middle East cannot afford another conflagration.” Russia has consistently urged restraint, including an October 12, 2023, call for de-escalation and the promotion of a sustainable peace.

– India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged restraint on October 13, 2023, asserting, “India calls upon all parties to show maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and take steps toward peace.” Modi’s position was reinforced at the summit, where he emphasized India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and dialogue over confrontation.

– China: On October 11, 2023, President Xi Jinping advocated an immediate ceasefire, urging the UN to facilitate peace talks and prevent the escalation of violence. At the Kazan summit, he reiterated, “We must make unremitting efforts toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question.” Xi highlighted the need for a humanitarian corridor in Gaza to ensure aid reaches those in need.

– South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned Israeli actions as potential war crimes, underscoring South Africa’s stance by filing a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 5, 2023. At the Kazan summit, he stated, “The violence in Gaza will only end when justice is restored. We call on the international community to intervene urgently.”

These statements underscore the BRICS nations’ unified stance against the violence in Gaza and their collective advocacy for a ceasefire, humanitarian support, and diplomatic resolution. The Kazan Declaration reflects a coalition deeply committed to peace and human rights, presenting a stark contrast to the U.S. approach.

BRICS Members’ Individual Actions and Stances

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict reignited on October 7, 2023, BRICS countries have independently voiced their stances and taken actions that demonstrate their commitment to peace, humanitarian aid, and diplomatic solutions. Their combined efforts underscore a unified BRICS stance and highlight an alternative to the U.S.-centered approach.

– Brazil has played a proactive role, calling for an immediate ceasefire on October 9, 2023. President Lula da Silva convened an emergency UN Security Council meeting the following day to promote international cooperation, emphasizing Brazil’s support for Guterres’ call for a ceasefire.

– Russia has taken a stance focused on promoting a sustainable ceasefire while cautioning against regional escalation. Putin, on October 24, reiterated the importance of diplomacy to avert a geopolitical crisis, aligning with BRICS’ commitment to stability and balanced power in the Middle East.

– India has maintained a neutral stance, emphasizing restraint and humanitarian assistance. On October 14, 2023, India sent medical and food supplies to Gaza and reinforced support for peaceful conflict resolution at the Kazan summit.

– China has promoted ceasefire negotiations and proposed the creation of a humanitarian corridor to facilitate aid access to Gaza. On October 23, Xi reiterated China’s focus on mediation, reflecting the country’s broader vision for balanced diplomacy and conflict prevention.

– South Africa has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israeli actions, pursuing legal accountability through the ICJ in December 2023. Ramaphosa emphasized this position at the summit, urging the international community to “take legal steps to end the suffering in Gaza.”

BRICS Applicants’ Stances on the Gaza Crisis

Several nations interested in joining BRICS, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Argentina, and Egypt, have supported BRICS’ stance on Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire and humanitarian support.

– Saudi Arabia has pledged financial aid for Palestinian refugees, echoing calls for an end to hostilities.

– Iran has voiced support for Palestinian resistance while providing humanitarian aid, prioritizing civilian welfare.

– UAE has pledged humanitarian aid and announced a diplomatic commitment to facilitating relief for Gaza.

– Argentina has called for restraint and sent humanitarian supplies, aligning with BRICS members’ emphasis on civilian protection.

– Egypt opened the Rafah border on October 13, 2023, to facilitate aid entry and has urged for an international truce to ensure uninterrupted relief efforts.

BRICS Champions a Multipolar World Order

The Kazan summit emphasized BRICS’ dedication to a multipolar world order, supporting sovereignty and sustainable development. BRICS’ stance against unilateral military actions and its support for multilateral diplomacy reflect its commitment to balancing global power dynamics. “We must make unremitting efforts toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution,” Xi Jinping emphasized on October 23. This outlook stands in contrast to the U.S. foreign policy, which critics argue has often prioritized Israeli interests at the expense of a balanced regional peace.

BRICS as a Potential Mediator for Peace

The Kazan summit has positioned BRICS as a global leader advocating for a peaceful resolution in Gaza, in contrast to U.S.-aligned policies that critics argue exacerbate regional instability. Through both collective calls for peace and individual actions, the BRICS nations have reinforced the importance of diplomacy, humanitarian support, and civilian protection. As the humanitarian crisis continues, BRICS presents itself as a viable alternative in advocating for a balanced and just approach to peace.

The message from Kazan was clear: BRICS stands as a coalition for peace and balanced international relations, committed to a multipolar world order. This approach may offer the best path toward justice, stability, and human rights in the Middle East.