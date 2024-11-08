Freya Rose x King’s Trust Gala – To Be One of the First Events Under Newly Named ‘King’s Trust’

It is with great excitement that we announce Freya Rose London will be hosting their 3rd annual gala which raises invaluable funding and awareness for the newly rebranded King’s Trust Change A Girl’s Life initiative on the 15th November. The evening will be one of the first held in support of the youth charity and will welcome local MPs, representatives from The King’s Trust as well as VIP attendees including DJ Cuppy, she is the face of the CAGL 2024 and 2025 campaign and is an international music superstar with over 9.1 million followers, she’s been on the Forbes 30 under 30 twice and spoken at United Nations twice too. She has three university degrees and is a passionate advocate on the power of Education. She’s a King’s Trust International Ambassador and supports with countless events and engagements. Emma Bunton will also be providing an inspirational speech virtually on the evening.

Freya Rose is now an international acclaimed luxury shoe and jewellery designer stocked in store and online globally with renowned stores such as Nordstrom and Harvey Nichols. Her pieces have been worn by the most revered style icons including, HRH The Princess of Wales, Kate Moss and Rihanna. Her eponymous brand, Freya Rose London, was founded in 2010 with the support from The King’s Trust’s (formerly The Prince’s Trust) Enterprise programme and in 2022 she became the first beneficiary to act as an ambassador for The King’s Trust Change a Girls Life (#CAGL) initiative.

15 years ago, Freya had a dream to start her own business. At the start of her journey Freya was supported by The King’s Trust enterprise scheme which was invaluable, providing her with a loan and mentorship. “As a business we want to give back – it’s important to always give back. The reason I’m so deeply passionate about The King’s Trust is because I have met people from all walks of life and some of the most creative and talented people have come from disadvantaged backgrounds, yet haven’t always had the opportunity to be or do something different as they have limited or no resources to create opportunities to advance themselves, which leaves them stuck in the poverty trap, society can be unfair and I have certainly witnessed this in the industry I work in.”

Starting a business is tough and hard work, but sadly some people don’t have an opportunity, a support network or even someone who believes and encourages them. The King’s Trust offers that support to young people that just otherwise don’t have. In a society that can often feel very unfair The King’s Trust can give young people hope and a chance to make a fairer and more just nation, and in many cases, just like Freya’s, give you the chance to help you make your dreams a reality.

The King’s Trust believes that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter what their background or the challenges they are facing. We help those from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

The courses offered by The Trust help young people aged 11-30 to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities. We support them to find work because having a job or running a business can lead to a more stable, fulfilling life.

Since The Trust was founded by HM The King in 1976, when he was HRH The Prince of Wales, we have helped more than a million young people across the UK. Three in four of those we supported over the last five years have moved into work, education or training.

We are pleased to have changed our name to The King’s Trust, reflecting our Royal Founding President’s continued dedication to our work. We remain committed to working for young people and enabling them to create a better future for themselves. By helping them today, the benefits will be felt for years to come – not just for those we support, but for their communities and the wider economy.

http://freyarose.com